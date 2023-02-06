Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 6 February, 2023, 10:52 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Putin not threatening Germany: Scholz

Published : Monday, 6 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
BERLIN

Russian President Vladimir Putin did not threaten "either me or Germany" during telephone talks, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in an interview with the Bild am Sonntag newspaper.

"No, Putin did not threaten either me or Germany," Scholz said. "Absolutely different points of view" of the current situation in Ukraine are traced very clearly in telephone conversations with the Russian leader, the German Chancellor noted.

"Germany will keep a cool head and continue weighing in all the decisions in the future," Scholz noted, referring to the issue of tanks supplies to Kiev. "All the other things would be careless and extremely dangerous," the Chancellor said. "The consensus is in place in this regard," he added, answering the question whether there had been an agreement with the Ukrainian president that the Western weapons would be used on the territory of Ukraine only.    TASS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US downs Chinese balloon, drawing a threat from China
Saudi minister warns sanctions could result in energy shortages
Pakistan's former military ruler Pervez Musharraf dies
Washington weighing deploying medium-range missiles to US forces in Japan
Saudi minister warns sanctions could result in energy shortages
Putin not threatening Germany: Scholz
Former UK PM Truss criticises Sunak policies as pressure builds
Russia's Medvedev says more US weapons supplies mean 'all of Ukraine will burn'


Latest News
Missing man found dead in Chandpur; 2 held
MP Moslem Uddin passes away, PM mourns
SAFF U-20 Women's Champs: Bangladesh play out goalless draw with India
At least 17 killed as 7.8-magnitude quake hits southern Turkey
US has concerns over digital, social media regulations: Haas
GDP growth in FY22 reaches 7.10pc, per capita income $2,793
BGMEA urges home minister to act to prevent highway robbery of RMG goods
9-point directive on air pollution: HC asks DoE to submit report within 2 weeks
Education programme of 5 private medical colleges suspended: Zahid Maleque
Man dies as two speedboats collide in Padma River
Most Read News
US has concerns over digital, social media regulations: Haas
Rohingya man shot dead in Ukhiya
No bar for GM Quader to continue as JaPa chairman
BNP works secretly to bring someone unelected to power: Quader
Pakistan should formally apologise for 1971: Momen tells Hina Rabbani
'Gas and electricity supply can be provided, if all agree to pay purchasing costs'
Hero Alam throws challenge to Obaidul Quader
SSC candidate dies falling out from motorcycle
Man dies as two speedboats collide in Padma River
Bangladesh to get Adani’s electricity from March
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft