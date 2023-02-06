Former UK PM Truss criticises Sunak policies as pressure builds

Former UK prime minister Liz Truss on Sunday criticised her successor Rishi Sunak "detrimental" tax policies, as the current leader also faced pressure from another predecessor Boris Johnson over his Ukraine strategy.

Truss came to power in September, immediately implementing a radical tax-slashing agenda.



But her plans spooked the markets and threatened to take down the pension sector and she was forced out after only 44 days, making her the country's shortest-serving leader ever.



In her first intervention since losing her job, she argued that the "powerful economic establishment" took her down, and that her replacement Sunak had made a mistake in rejecting all of her tax-cutting measures.



Writing in the Sunday Telegraph, she blamed the "strength of economic orthodoxy and its influence on the market" and said that Sunak's decision to raise corporation tax from 19 to 25 percent was "economically detrimental".



"I am not claiming to be blameless in what happened, but fundamentally I was not given a realistic chance to enact my policies by a very powerful economic establishment, coupled with a lack of political support," she wrote. AFP



