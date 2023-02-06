Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 6 February, 2023, 10:52 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Former UK PM Truss criticises Sunak policies as pressure builds

Published : Monday, 6 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71
LONDON

Former UK prime minister Liz Truss on Sunday criticised her successor Rishi Sunak "detrimental" tax policies, as the current leader also faced pressure from another predecessor Boris Johnson over his Ukraine strategy.
Truss came to power in September, immediately implementing a radical tax-slashing agenda.

But her plans spooked the markets and threatened to take down the pension sector and she was forced out after only 44 days, making her the country's shortest-serving leader ever.

In her first intervention since losing her job, she argued that the "powerful economic establishment" took her down, and that her replacement Sunak had made a mistake in rejecting all of her tax-cutting     measures.

Writing in the Sunday Telegraph, she blamed the "strength of economic orthodoxy and its influence on the market" and said that Sunak's decision to raise corporation tax from 19 to 25 percent was "economically detrimental".

"I am not claiming to be blameless in what happened, but fundamentally I was not given a realistic chance to enact my policies by a very powerful economic establishment, coupled with a lack of political support," she wrote.    AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US downs Chinese balloon, drawing a threat from China
Saudi minister warns sanctions could result in energy shortages
Pakistan's former military ruler Pervez Musharraf dies
Washington weighing deploying medium-range missiles to US forces in Japan
Saudi minister warns sanctions could result in energy shortages
Putin not threatening Germany: Scholz
Former UK PM Truss criticises Sunak policies as pressure builds
Russia's Medvedev says more US weapons supplies mean 'all of Ukraine will burn'


Latest News
Missing man found dead in Chandpur; 2 held
MP Moslem Uddin passes away, PM mourns
SAFF U-20 Women's Champs: Bangladesh play out goalless draw with India
At least 17 killed as 7.8-magnitude quake hits southern Turkey
US has concerns over digital, social media regulations: Haas
GDP growth in FY22 reaches 7.10pc, per capita income $2,793
BGMEA urges home minister to act to prevent highway robbery of RMG goods
9-point directive on air pollution: HC asks DoE to submit report within 2 weeks
Education programme of 5 private medical colleges suspended: Zahid Maleque
Man dies as two speedboats collide in Padma River
Most Read News
US has concerns over digital, social media regulations: Haas
Rohingya man shot dead in Ukhiya
No bar for GM Quader to continue as JaPa chairman
BNP works secretly to bring someone unelected to power: Quader
Pakistan should formally apologise for 1971: Momen tells Hina Rabbani
'Gas and electricity supply can be provided, if all agree to pay purchasing costs'
Hero Alam throws challenge to Obaidul Quader
SSC candidate dies falling out from motorcycle
Man dies as two speedboats collide in Padma River
Bangladesh to get Adani’s electricity from March
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft