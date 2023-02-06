Video
Monday, 6 February, 2023, 10:52 AM
Home Countryside

Poor people get winter clothes in three districts

Published : Monday, 6 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Our Correspondents

Winter clothes have been distributed among the cold-hit poor people in three districts- Pabna, Noakhali and Rajshahi, recently.
SANTHIA, PABNA: Santhia Press Club in Pabna distributed blankets among the cold-hit helpless people at its office in the upazila on Friday.

President of the club Manik Mia Rana presided over the programme conducted by its GS Abdul Hye.

Santhia Upazila Parishad Chairman Abdullah Al Mahmud Delwar, Santhia Upazila Nirbahi Officer Masud Hossain and Bera Municipality Mayor Advocate Ashif Shams Ranjan, among others, were also present during the distribution.

NOAKHALI: Winter clothes were distributed among the helpless people in Hatiya Upazila of the district on Thursday.

Bangladesh Police Service Association organized the distribution programme on the Hatiya Police Station (PS) premises in the upazila in the afternoon.

Noakhali Superintendent of Police (SP) Md Shahidul Islam was present at the programme and distributed these winter clothes among the cold-hit needy people.

Additional SP (ASP) (Crime and Operation) Bijaya Sen, Sonaimuri-Chatkhil Circle ASP Nityanand Das, Hatiya Upazila Parishad Vice-Chairman Kefayet Ullah, Noakhali Zilla Parishad Member Mohi Uddin Mohin, Freedom Fighter Mansurul Haque and Officer-in-Charge of Hatiya PS Amir Hossain, among others, were also present at the programme.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 500 underprivileged people were given blankets to fight against the severe cold in the city recently.
These blankets were distributed among the destitute people in Gauranga area under Boalia PS in the city at around 8 pm on Monday.

Abdul Momin, president of Rajshahi Metropolitan Unit of Sheschasebak League and councillor of Ward No. 13, among others, was also present at that time.


