Cyber-bullying prevention campaign lunched in Pirojpur

PIROJPUR, Feb 5: To create awareness among adolescent girls and boys about cyber crime, a prevention campaign began in the district on Saturday.





The campaign was launched at Deputy Commissioner (DC) office. It was organized by the district administration. ICT Ministry has initiated the campaign.







International Award winner for developing apps on prevention of cyber bullying Adolescent Sadat Rahman was also present with his campaign team members.







In 2019, a girl of Bhandaria Upazila of the district killed self as a victim of the cyber bullying. The news was widely circulated. Later on, Sadat Rahman created the apps. Being informed, the ICT Ministry provided him with all necessary supports and planned to make a massive awareness on this issue.





As part of the drive, a cyber-bullying prevention district committee has been formed for the first time.Senior Secretary of ICT Ministry NM Ziaul Alam attended the opening function as the chief guest. It was chaired by Barishal Divisional Commissioner Azimul Ahsan.DC Mohammed Jahedur Rahman, and Superintendent of Police (SP) Mohammad Saidur Rahman, PPM (Seba), addressed the function.Other heads of district level departments, adolescents, youths and women activists were also present.Headed by the DC, the district prevention committee included SP, Civil Surgeon, principals of government collages, head teachers of government girls schools, district education officer, deputy director (DD) of social services, DD of women affairs, chairman of Jatiya Mahila Sangstha, and local adolescent Hridika Ahsan Shreya.