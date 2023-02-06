Road mishaps claim four lives in 2 dists

Four people including two siblings have been killed and at least 21 others injured in separate road accidents in two districts- Bogura and Feni, on Saturday.







BOGURA: Three people were killed and at least 21 others injured in separate road accidents in Shibganj and Sadar upazilas of the district on Saturday.





A young woman and her brother were killed and her husband was seriously injured after a truck crashed their private car on the Bogura-Rangpur highway in Shibganj Upazila at night.





The deceased were identified as Kuheli Akter, 26, wife of Humayun Kabir; and her brother Siam Hossain, 20, residents of Harinathpur Village under Hizla Upazila of Barishal District.





According to police and local sources, Humayun along with his wife and brother-in-law were going to Rangpur driving a private car at night. When they reached Mokamtala area on the highway at around 9:15pm, a truck coming from the opposite side crashed the private car as one of the wheels of the car burst and lost control of its steering. The trio were injured critically at that time.





Locals rescued the injured and took them to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital (SZRMCH), where the on-duty doctor declared Kuheli Akter and Siam dead.





On the other hand, a man was killed and at least 20 others were injured in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district at night.





The deceased was identified as Milon, 40, hailed from Sadar Upazila in Gaibandha District.





Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the SZRMCH morgue for an autopsy.





Of the injured, five to six people are in critical condition. They are currently undergoing treatment at the SZRMCH, the SI added.





FENI: A teenage boy was killed and his friend injured after falling down from a motorcycle in Chhagalnaiya Upazila of the district on Saturday.





The accident took place on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway in the upazila at night.





The deceased was identified as Nahidul Islam, 16, son of Shaymaur Rashid, a resident of Motbi Village in the upazila. He was an SSC candidate from Laskar Hat S C Laha Institution this year.





Police and local sources said Nahidul and his friend faced the fatal accident when they were returning home at night, which left the seriously injured.





Locals rescued the injured and took them to Feni General Hospital. They were, later, shifted to Chattogram Medical college Hospital (CMCH) following the deterioration of their condition.





Later on, Nahidul succumbed to his injuries at the CMCH while undergoing treatment.