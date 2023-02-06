Fulbari farmers farming Boro paddy amid price concern FULBARI, KURIGRAM, Feb 5: Boro paddy cultivators in Fulbari Upazila of the district are apprehending losses due to increased farming costs.





This season all agriculture things including electricity, diesel, fertiliser and insecticide have registered higher prices posing threats to Boro farming in the upazila. Despite that cultivators are carrying out their Boro cultivation activities in a busy manner.





Farmers Abul Kasem and Shoilan Ray of Kurushaferusha area said, this year's per bigha irrigation fare by diesel-run shallow machine is Tk 1,500 while electricity-run irrigation fare is Tk 2,200-2,500.





"We have fallen into unbearable tension because of increased prices of fertiliser, insecticide and others. In the last year, per bigha cultivation cost was Tk 8,000-9,000. But this year the per bigha farming cost has increased to Tk 12,000-13, 000," they added.





They further said, "If the per maund paddy price is at least Tk 1,200-1,300, we can see face of profits."





Fertiliser and insecticide traders Tapan Chandra Ray and Kalipada Ray at Balarhat Bazar said, this season, both Urea and TSP fertiliser prices have increased to Tk 1,100 per bag against last season's Tk 800. The per carton insecticide price has increased to Tk 8,000 against last season's Tk 5,000.





"We have provided all necessary assistance including fertiliser and seed to 7,000 farmers of six unions of the upazila," he added.





He further said, farmers are given advice about how to reduce their farming costs.





While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, a good number of farmers in different areas of the upazila said, the winter cold has been decreasing by a little bit in this region, and growers are doing Boro farming from morning to evening since cold-hit in six unions of the upazila. But the increased prices of agriculture inputs are keeping them in constant concern. Land tilling, sapling lifting and planting are going on in full swing.Upazila Agriculture Officer Nilufa Yasmin said, this season, a total of 10,135 hectares (ha) of land has been targeted for Boro farming in the upazila; so far, 1,500 ha have been planted; the remaining fields are likely to be planted within next two weeks."If the weather goes fair, farmers will get good price along with good yield. It is hoped," the agriculture official maintained.