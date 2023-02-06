Video
Home Countryside

Three people crushed under train in three districts

Published : Monday, 6 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Our Correspondents

Three people including a woman have been crushed under train in separate incidents in three districts- Moulvibazar, Gazipur and Chattogram, in three days.

KULAURA, MOULVIBAZAR: A young man was crushed under a train in Kulaura Upazila of the district on Sunday morning. The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

According to local sources, the Sylhet-bound Intercity Upaban Express Train ran over the man in the morning, leaving him dead on the spot.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kulaura Railway Police Station (PS) Jahanara Begum said locals saw the body on a railway track and informed police.Being informed, railway police went there and recovered the body.

The body was, later, sent to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the OC added.
GAZIPUR: A young man was crushed under a train in Pubail area in the city on Saturday morning.The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

According to police and local sources, a train hit the man while he was walking along the rail line in Pubail area in the morning, leaving him dead on the spot. Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Narsingdi Railway Police Outpost Saiful Islam confirmed the matter.

CHATTOGRAM: A woman was crushed under a train in Mirsarai Upazila of the district on Friday morning. The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Quoting locals, Sithakunda Railway PS SI Md Khorshed Alam said locals saw the body on a rail track in Baroiahaat area of the upazila in the morning and informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police went there and recovered the body from the railway track. An unnatural death case was filed with concerned PS in this regard, the SI added.


