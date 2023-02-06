Video
Home Countryside

15 shops burnt in Noakhali, Pirojpur

Published : Monday, 6 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Our Correspondents

At least 15 shops have been burnt in separate incidents in two districts- Noakhali and Pirojpur, in two days.

NOAKHALI: At least 10 shops were gutted by fire at Kobutor Bazar in Begumganj Upazila of the district at early hours on Friday.

The fire originated from an electric short circuit at a shop of Kobutor Bazar at around 4am, and soon engulfed the adjacent business establishments, which left at least 10 shops gutted, said Chowmuhani Fire Service Station Commander Md Belal Hossain.

Being informed, five units of Fire Service and Civil Defence rushed to the scene and doused the blaze with the help of locals and affected traders after two hours of frantic effort, the official added.

PIROJPUR: Five shops were gutted by fire in the district town early Thursday. The incident took place in Kheaghat area in the town at around 4:30 am. Of the affected business establishments, there is saw mile, scarab dealing shop, bakery godown, tea stall and stationary shop.

On information, fire service personnel rushed to the scene and doused the along with the help of locals.

However, the reason behind the fire could not be ascertained yet, said the fire service sources. Officer-in-Charge of Pirojpur Sadar Police Station AJM Masumuzzman said no causality was reported in the incident.


