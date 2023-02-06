Teenager drowns in Kushtia

KUSHTIA, Feb 5: A teenage boy drowned in the Garai River in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday. The deceased was identified as Hasan, 15, son of Rashidul Islam, a resident of Battail area in the upazila.



It was learnt that the boy drowned in the river in Mangalbaria area in the afternoon while he was taking bath in it along with his friends.



Being informed, fire service personnel have recovered the body of the boy from the river. Kushtia Fire Service and Civil Defence Assistant Director Jane Alam confirmed the incident.



