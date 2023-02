KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR, Feb 5: AKM Foyez Ahmed Sikdar, head teacher of Bhabaniganj Bahumukhi High School at Charjangalia area under Kamalnagar Upazila died on Tuesday night. He was 58.



His Namaz-e-Janaza was held on Wednesday noon. Later on, he was buried at his family graveyard of Torabganj. He left behind his wife, one son and two daughters to mourn his death.