Monday, 6 February, 2023, 10:51 AM
Home Countryside

Four inter-district robbers held for killing housewife in Sirajganj

Published : Monday, 6 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Our Correspondent

SIRAJGANJ, Feb 5: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in several drives, arrested four inter-district robbers, who were involved in killing of a housewife on 31 January, from Sirajganj and Tangail districts.

The arrested men are Latif Hossain, 45, a resident of Sadar Upazila, Jahirul Sheikh, 35, of Raiganj Upazila, Abdus Salam, 30, of Shahjahanpur Upazila of the district, and Mintu Mia, 34, of Dhanbari Upazila in Tangail District.

 RAB-12 Media Officer and Assistant Superintendent of Police Mustafizur Rahman said in a press release on Thursday afternoon.

According to case statement, the robbers ran over the housewife with their vehicle when she along with her son wanted to block their way on January 31 last, leaving her dead on the spot. Several cases were filed with separate police stations against them.

Following this, the elite force members arrested the four after conducting separate drives in Sirajganj and Tangail districts on Wednesday night, the RAB official added.


