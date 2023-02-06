

National Library Day observed in districts



To mark the day, different programmes were organized in districts including Kishoreganj, Joypurhat, Panchagarh and Rajshahi.



KISHOREGANJ: On this occasion, the district administration organized a discussion meeting in the conference room of Kishoreganj District Public Library in the town.



Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) (General) Mohammad Golam Mustafa was present as the chief guest while the librarian of Kishoreganj Public Library presided over the meeting.



Assistant Director of Islamic Foundation Md Mohsin Khan, Freedom Fighter Dr Md Siddique Hossain, Kishoreganj Government Mahila College Philosophy Department Lecturer Shakil Sarker, AKM Shahidullah, General Secretary of the library Fouzia Jalil Nancy, Assistant Professor Samiul Hoque Molla, and journalists Alam Sarowar Tito and Shah Sarwar Jahan, among other, also spoke on the occasion. Later on, prizes were distributed among the winners of various competitions organized by the District Public Library.

JOYPURHAT: To mark the day, different programmes were organized in the district. District Unit of Bangladesh Shishu Academy arranged a book reading competition at its office in the town with a view to motivating the children in reading.



The winners of the competition were given prizes at the programme.



Assistant Professor of Department of Bengali at Joypurhat College Mahbuba Begum Naina, Assistant Professor of the same department at Khetlal Girls School and College Paritosh Chandra, Assistant Teacher of Joypurhat Ramdeo Bazla Government High School Rayan Nur, Journalist Shahidul Islam Saju, and Librarians of Joypurhat Shishu Academy Haider Ali and Abdul Alim, among others, also attended the programme.



PANCHAGARH: In this connection, different programmes were organized in the district. Panchagarh Dr Jahiruddin Government Public Library arranged essay writing and art competitions, book reading session, discussion meeting and prize giving ceremony in the town.



Earlier, ADC Md Riaz Uddin inaugurated the day's programme on the Library premises in the morning as the chief guest.



Panchagarh Municipality Mayor Zakia Khatun and Zilla Parishad Member Akhterun Nahar Saki attended the programme as special guests.



Librarian Habiba Khatun was the keynote speaker at the programme.



Later on, the guests handed over prizes to the winners of different competitions.



RAJSHAHI: To mark the day, Rajshahi Divisional Public Library and the district administration jointly organized different programmes in the city.



A discussion meeting was held in the conference room of the Divisional Public Library.DC Abdul Jalil was present as the chief guest while Assistant Director of Rajshahi Divisional Public Library Masud Rana presided over the meeting. ADC (Education and ICT) Joya Maria Perera addressed the discussion as special guest.



Vice-Principal of Rajshahi New Government Degree College Professor Waliul Alam, Rajshahi Divisional Councillor of Bangladesh Library Association Abdullah Al Bashir and President of its local unit Nurun Nabi, among others, also spoke on the occasion.

