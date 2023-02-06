

Establish model library in each district



In 2017, the current Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina declared February 5 as National Library Day with the aim of popularizing libraries among the common people, promoting and expanding books and libraries in the belief of building a knowledge-based, intellectual society. Since 2018, National Library Day has been celebrated on 5th February every year across the country. The theme of this year's National Library Day is 'Smart Library, Smart Bangladesh'.



The reservoir of knowledge is the book, and the abode of the book is the library. The role of libraries in building a knowledge-based, intellectual society is immense. Since ancient times, there was a practice of preserving the manuscripts. These manuscripts were written on palm leaves, tree bark, animal skin, and sometimes on stone and terracotta. Usually these manuscripts were kept in various temples or synagogues. But the concept of world's first library was started in ancient Egypt. Then, in addition to worship, the priests needed to save some necessary things or information for theological discussion or spreading knowledge.



Establish model library in each district



During the Abbasid and Umayyad periods, the library called 'Darul Hakima' enriched Europe with knowledge and science. The Baitul Hikma of contemporary Egypt also played a similar role. Over the ages, libraries were built around royal courts and religious places of worship.



Among the world's famous libraries, the name of the world's largest library 'Library of Congress' comes first. Located in Washington DC, America, this library has a huge collection of 32 million books. The British Museum in London is also one of the famous libraries in the world. Oxford University's 'Bodleian Library' has more than 1 crore books.



Besides, the oldest library in the world includes the 'Vatican Library'. Apart from this, the Biblioth�que Library of France, the Russian State Library (previously Lenin Library) of Moscow and the National Library of Calcutta are notable. The Library of Alexandria in Egypt is also one of the oldest libraries in the world. Which was once among the seventh wonder of the world?



National library is one of the different types of library. National libraries are usually established by the government of the country. All the reasons that exist behind the establishment of other libraries also exist in this case. However, some differences are observed in terms of application. And this is because the national library is completely different from other institutions. The national library is an institution whose scope of collection is national based, international in importance and its main purpose is to preserve the national heritage by collecting domestic and foreign publications about the country and nation.



Bangladesh National Library was established on November 6, 1972 under the Ministry of Education. It has a collection of more than 5 lac books. Apart from this, since 1951, various national dailies, weekly and regional newspapers and important collections of the country's history are available in this library.



The decision to celebrate the first National Library Day was taken on February 5, 2017. Since 2018, National Library Day has been celebrated every year across the country. But the question generally arises�what is the significance of celebrating the National Library Day? How much it motivates the people of the country and influences the young generation to read books, to practice knowledge, to practice free thinking? Overall how fruitful is this day? Most people of the country do not know about this day. The people of the country still do not know about the importance and significance of this day.



The aversion to books is increasing day by day among the current generation of the country. Even in educational institutions, there is no practice of reading books and free thinking. There are no effective initiatives or measures to inculcate the habit of reading books. The generation is only dependent on the guide and competing to be a "bureaucrat".



Libraries are silent guides on our path of light. There is no substitute for libraries in building a prosperous nation. Looking at the libraries groaning in emptiness, we can understand the plight of our knowledge and free thinking. In order to build an enlightened and knowledgeable generation, special attention should be given to libraries. Libraries should be modernized by avoiding old bureaucratic complications. The generation should be encouraged to think freely in reading books and create a suitable environment for it.



In the long 52 years of independence, many Model Mosques and Temples have been established in the country. But has a model library has been established? But this library is our lighthouse. We are in great crisis today because we have lost our lighthouse. If we are to progress on the path of prosperity, to build a creative generation, we need to establish libraries. We should also pay attention to its effectiveness.



- Emran Emon is a researcher, journalist and columnist





February is a significant month for the Bengali nation. In this month, we got our mother tongue "Bengali". Our Amar Ekushey Book Fair continues throughout the February. Again this month, February 5, is our National Library Day. The doors of the Central Public Library were opened on February 5, 1954. This day is designated as National Library Day.In 2017, the current Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina declared February 5 as National Library Day with the aim of popularizing libraries among the common people, promoting and expanding books and libraries in the belief of building a knowledge-based, intellectual society. Since 2018, National Library Day has been celebrated on 5th February every year across the country. The theme of this year's National Library Day is 'Smart Library, Smart Bangladesh'.The reservoir of knowledge is the book, and the abode of the book is the library. The role of libraries in building a knowledge-based, intellectual society is immense. Since ancient times, there was a practice of preserving the manuscripts. These manuscripts were written on palm leaves, tree bark, animal skin, and sometimes on stone and terracotta. Usually these manuscripts were kept in various temples or synagogues. But the concept of world's first library was started in ancient Egypt. Then, in addition to worship, the priests needed to save some necessary things or information for theological discussion or spreading knowledge.This library started in a temple in Egypt. As civilization progressed, people began to preserve their creations. Evidence of rich libraries can be found in Alexandria, Egypt, Baghdad, Iraq, Damascus, ancient Greece and Rome. Besides, rich libraries were developed in Taxila and Nalanda of the subcontinent.During the Abbasid and Umayyad periods, the library called 'Darul Hakima' enriched Europe with knowledge and science. The Baitul Hikma of contemporary Egypt also played a similar role. Over the ages, libraries were built around royal courts and religious places of worship.Among the world's famous libraries, the name of the world's largest library 'Library of Congress' comes first. Located in Washington DC, America, this library has a huge collection of 32 million books. The British Museum in London is also one of the famous libraries in the world. Oxford University's 'Bodleian Library' has more than 1 crore books.Besides, the oldest library in the world includes the 'Vatican Library'. Apart from this, the Biblioth�que Library of France, the Russian State Library (previously Lenin Library) of Moscow and the National Library of Calcutta are notable. The Library of Alexandria in Egypt is also one of the oldest libraries in the world. Which was once among the seventh wonder of the world?National library is one of the different types of library. National libraries are usually established by the government of the country. All the reasons that exist behind the establishment of other libraries also exist in this case. However, some differences are observed in terms of application. And this is because the national library is completely different from other institutions. The national library is an institution whose scope of collection is national based, international in importance and its main purpose is to preserve the national heritage by collecting domestic and foreign publications about the country and nation.Bangladesh National Library was established on November 6, 1972 under the Ministry of Education. It has a collection of more than 5 lac books. Apart from this, since 1951, various national dailies, weekly and regional newspapers and important collections of the country's history are available in this library.The decision to celebrate the first National Library Day was taken on February 5, 2017. Since 2018, National Library Day has been celebrated every year across the country. But the question generally arises�what is the significance of celebrating the National Library Day? How much it motivates the people of the country and influences the young generation to read books, to practice knowledge, to practice free thinking? Overall how fruitful is this day? Most people of the country do not know about this day. The people of the country still do not know about the importance and significance of this day.The aversion to books is increasing day by day among the current generation of the country. Even in educational institutions, there is no practice of reading books and free thinking. There are no effective initiatives or measures to inculcate the habit of reading books. The generation is only dependent on the guide and competing to be a "bureaucrat".Libraries are silent guides on our path of light. There is no substitute for libraries in building a prosperous nation. Looking at the libraries groaning in emptiness, we can understand the plight of our knowledge and free thinking. In order to build an enlightened and knowledgeable generation, special attention should be given to libraries. Libraries should be modernized by avoiding old bureaucratic complications. The generation should be encouraged to think freely in reading books and create a suitable environment for it.In the long 52 years of independence, many Model Mosques and Temples have been established in the country. But has a model library has been established? But this library is our lighthouse. We are in great crisis today because we have lost our lighthouse. If we are to progress on the path of prosperity, to build a creative generation, we need to establish libraries. We should also pay attention to its effectiveness.- Emran Emon is a researcher, journalist and columnist