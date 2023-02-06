

The context of the language movement is huge; it can be said that it spans from 1947 to 1971. And in this huge context, a name that has even more greatness is Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The Language Movement is said to be the foundation of Bangladesh. Through this, the seeds of "Bengali nationalism" were sown, and this Bengali nationalism was completely non-communal in nature. Bangabandhu spread the ultimate form of the spirit of Bengali nationalism spreads throughout the country through the six points. Therefore, the language movement and Bangabandhu, Bangabandhu and the independence struggle, and Bangabandhu and Bangladesh are so inextricably linked with each other that one cannot imagine leaving either. They are inextricably linked.



On September 7, 1947, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the student leader of that day, read out the proposals accepted by the committee of the East Pakistan Workers' Conference. Proposing a proposal related to language, he said, "The East Pakistan Workers' Conference has proposed that Bengali should be made the writing medium and the language of law courts in East Pakistan. What will be the national language of all of Pakistan? The burden of discussion and decision-making should be left to the people, and the people's decision should be accepted as final." This is how language demands were first articulated. The demand for the fundamental right to free compulsory primary and secondary education in one's mother tongue was voiced. Demand the introduction of an educational system in harmony with national and cultural traditions.



On February 25, 1948, in the session of the Constituent Assembly of Pakistan, Khawaja Nazimuddin proposed to establish Urdu as the sole state language of Pakistan. Dhirendranath Datta, a member of the opposition, presented the historic proposal and spoke eloquently in its favor. He said that out of 7 crore people, about 4.5 crores speak Bengali; therefore, the state language should be Bengali. The students of Dhaka University reacted immediately and called a strike in all the schools and colleges of East Pakistan. A meeting was held at Dhaka University under the chairmanship of Professor Abul Kashem. A meeting of leaders and activists of various organizations was called on March 2 at Fazlul Haque Hall to build a larger movement based on the decision of the Constituent Assembly. The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Kamruddin Ahmed. The Rastrabhasa Sangram Parishad decided to go on a general strike in the whole of East Bengal on March 11.



On the night of March 10, in Fazlul Haque Hall, many people, including the convener of the National Language Working Council, were suffering from hesitation and wanted to compromise with the government. A thunderous voice became clear. Has the government offered a compromise? Did the Nazimuddin government accept the demands of the Bengali language? If not, there will be a strike tomorrow. There will be a picketing in front of the secretariat. This was the voice of Sheikh Mujib. Student leader Sheikh Mujib was supported by Oli Ahad, Mohammad Toaha, Shaukat Sahib, and Shamsul Haque. "If Mujib's bhai had not arrived in Dhaka that evening, the March 11 strike and picketing would not have happened," Oli Ahad said. On March 11, Sheikh Mujib was arrested while picketing the Secretariat. A student strike was held on March 13 and a second province-wide strike on March 14 to protest the arrest of Sheikh Mujib and other students. Sheikh Mujib and other leaders were released from jail on March 15. On March 16, a student meeting was held at the Dhaka University playground by the pond. The recently released student leader Sheikh Mujibur Rahman presided over the meeting. A protest procession of students was led by Sheikh Mujib towards the Assembly House and remained there till the evening.



Pakistani architect Mohammad Ali Jinnah arrived in Dhaka on March 19. On March 21, a public reception was held at the Race Course Maidan (now Suhrawardy Udyan), where he unequivocally declared in his speech, "Urdu shall be the only state language of Pakistan, and no other language." Jinnah addressed a special convocation at Dhaka University's Curzon Hall on March 24. There, when he reiterated his stand on Urdu, the students present protested in unison, "No-No."



In the later part of the history of the language movement, i.e., on February 21, 1952, Sheikh Mujib was in jail. According to the secret report of the then-Pakistani intelligence agency, from August 30, 1951, to February 15, 1952, Mujib was admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital several times. At this time, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman gave instructions regarding language movement in various ways. He also played an important role in the formation of the All-Party Struggle Council in the language movement. Language soldier Gaziul Haque wrote in his memoirs about this: "After being arrested in October 1949, Mr. Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was detained in various jails until February 1952. As a result, for natural reasons, it was not possible for Mr. Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to actively participate in the language movement in 1952. However, even from jail, he kept in touch with the leaders of the movement and advised on various issues.''



Meanwhile, on February 20, 1952, at 4 p.m., Section 144 was issued. Students started gathering on the university premises at 10 o'clock. The All-Party National Language Struggle Council decided to violate Article 144. Dhaka University trembled with slogans such as "I want Bangla as the national language; don't accept Article 144; let Nazim Nurul die." The police exchanged brickbats and tear gas with the students. At one point, the police opened fire on the students. Rafiq Uddin Ahmed and Abdul Jabbar were martyred on the spot, and 17 people were seriously injured. Among them, Abul Barkat died on the operation table at night. As soon as the shot was fired, the situation changed unimaginably. News of the firing spread like wildfire from one end of the city to the other. The whole of Bengal was blown away. All the people of Dhaka city got angry and came to the premises of the medical hostel. On February 22, the situation worsened with the firing of Ghaibi Janaza and mourning processions. A strike-blockade program was observed in Dhaka city. Shaheed Minar was built to keep the memory of the martyrs alive in the language movement. This Shaheed Minar is the source of inspiration for the Bengali nation. The bloody struggle of the 19th century cornered the Muslim League government. The government was forced to release Bangabandhu.



After the language movement, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman roared in the legislative assembly regarding the status of Bengali as the national language, the introduction of Bengali at all levels, and the daily activities of parliament in Bengali, and played a heroic role in establishing the status of Bengali. Leaders, including Maulana Bhasani and Bangabandhu, were present on the dawn ferry on February 1, 1953. On that day also, he demanded Bengali as the national language. Bengali was recognized as the state language in the constitution of independent Bangladesh. Under the leadership of Bangabandhu, the constitution was drafted in Bengali. Similarly, as the President of independent Bangladesh, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman highlighted Bengal in the World Assembly by giving his first speech in Bengali at the United Nations General Session on September 25, 1974. During his presidency, Bangabandhu issued the first official directive to use Bengali in government work on March 12, 1975. He said, "The independence and sovereignty of Bangladesh are the far-reaching results of the language movement." The Bengali nation will never forget its unique common role.





