Monday, 6 February, 2023, 10:50 AM
Home Editorial

For better satellite TV service

Published : Monday, 6 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67

Dear Sir

Today satellite television networks have become powerful tools for forging mass opinions. It depends on where you are and what you see on your own television screen that ends up influencing and, in many instances, determining your posture and perspective on national and international issues.

But in establishing guidelines and binding rules on all TV satellite stations, there is a need to strike a fair balance between a free press and the freedom of expression and the public's right to be protected from inaccurate and irresponsible news reporting.

I believe that some international supervision should be applied over all satellite stations, under the control of an international board composed of a fair and equitable representation of all regions and cultures while no satellite station should be allowed to operate without a licence.

Now is the time to act and adopt the principles for such an international supervisory regime. The world that we are creating for future generations is going to be forged on xenophobia, intolerance and hate. Satellite TV is duty bound to reverse this trend before it is too late.

Ijaz Ahmed
Wari, Dhaka


