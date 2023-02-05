Video
Pakistan should formally apologise for 1971: Momen tells Hina Rabbani

Published : Sunday, 5 February, 2023 at 9:44 AM  Count : 313
Observer Online Desk

Bangladesh has said Pakistan "should formally apologise" for the atrocities perpetrated against unarmed Bangalees in 1971.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen conveyed this to State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Pakistan Hina Rabbani Khar when she met her Bangladesh counterpart in Sri Lanka's Colombo Saturday, UNB reports.

Momen is now in Sri Lanka as a guest for the country's low-key 75th Independence Day celebrations, for which the guest list was filled up mostly by neighbouring countries at the foreign minister level.

The Bangladesh foreign minister, along with the others, attended the "Independence Parade" featuring march-past, fly-by, and parachute display by the joint forces at the Galle Face Green in Colombo Saturday.

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe conveyed Sri Lanka's gratitude to the Bangladesh government and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for the timely assistance as the country battles to rebuild its economy.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs of India V Muraleedharan also met the foreign minister of Bangladesh.

They discussed the upcoming bilateral visits and issues of mutual interest and emphasised trade and commerce for the benefit of the people of the two countries.

All the ministers from South Asian countries appreciated the current government under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for the continued economic advancement of Bangladesh.

In the evening, Momen attended a reception hosted by the Sri Lankan president in honour of visiting foreign ministers/dignitaries from other South Asian countries - namely, India, Nepal, Bhutan, and Pakistan - and the secretary general of the Commonwealth as well as state minister for foreign affairs of Japan.

The foreign minister will return to Dhaka Sunday.

TF


