

Grave-space leasing price on rise in Rajshahi

The grave cementing is going up in different graveyards under the RCC amid space crisis. That is why old graves are being demolished. Such repairing work was introduced for the first time in the last year.

There are nine graveyards run by the RCC. Of these, Hetem Khan, Tikapara, and Mahishbathan are big. With increasing population, these graveyards are facing pressure.



Old graves in Gourahanga, Sapura, Tikapara, Khonjapur, and Hetem Khan graveyards have been demolished. Spaces have been made for new graves.

But several cemented graves are lying. These graves could not be demolished as these were cemented after taking space rent. About Tk 57.50 lakh was paid as per grave space rent charge. After paying this amount, each grave has been rented for 99 years.

RCC can't break these graves. Besides, relatives of the deceased are taking rent of new spaces.

RCC authorities said, the fee has been fixed to discourage grave-cementing due to limited graveyard areas. Despite that the space rent and cementing cannot be tackled, RCC sources informed.

Many riches are spending huge money in taking rent of grave space.

Cemented graves are higher in Hetem Khan Graveyard.



Demolished graves are now being repaired. Earth filling is going on. Grave area is marked on assumption. A father said, grave of his son is getting under new soil. His son died one and a half years back. Now the mark of his grave has disappeared. Due to earth-filling, many graves have disappeared.

Grave of late Rawshan Ara Ranu in that graveyard died on March 5 last year. Her grave has been cemented. Her relatives gave Tk 57 lakh 50 thousand to the RCC. The name reads 'Mother of Rana and Rupom'.

RCC sources said, relatives of late Jobeda Khatun gave Tk 19 lakh 72 thousand and 250 in fiscal year 2016-17 for cementing her grave at Hetem Khan Graveyard. In the same fiscal year, the same amount of money was given by relatives of late Irin Parvin Panna. In the fiscal year 2017-18, Tk 3 lakh 57 thousand and 650 was deposited each for cementing graves of late Abdul Quader Sarkar and Sajeda Khatun.



Besides, the fee was increased several times in the fiscal year 2021-22.

Secretary of the RCC Mashiur Rahman said, grave cementing is reducing space of graveyards; if it goes such way, there will be grave space crisis in future.

So RCC is discouraging grave cementing, he added.

In the case of using small-sized name plate RCC has fixed Tk 3 lakh while Tk 50 lakh for grave cementing, and with this VAT will be included, he maintained.



Belal Ahmed, president of standing committee of RCC's Graveyard and Eidgah Development Affairs and Councillor of Ward No. 16, said, "According to Islamic provision, grave cementing is restricted. Our graveyards are in space crisis. That is why RCC has taken a decision to discourage grave cementing by imposing fee beyond capacity of general people."

Only a small name plate can be hanged with bamboo stick. In this case, RCC will take no fee, he added.

On condition of anonymity, one grave digger of Hetem Khan Graveyard said, many are taking lease of grave at a high cost; immigrants are purchasing graves mostly; and many are purchasing grave spaces in advance.

A teacher of the Rajshahi University has purchased space beside his parents in advance.



Imam Shayak Aminul Islam of Hetem Khan Ahle Hadis Jame Mosque said, in Islam grave preserving and cementing is restricted; even in holy Makka and Madina, graves are not cemented such way.

If anyone wants to seek blessing for departed souls, he will have to make Sadka (donation). If graves are cemented, it will bring no blessing, the Imam added.

