Sunday, 5 February, 2023, 1:57 AM
Home Countryside

Two electrocuted in Moulvibazar, Gopalganj

Published : Sunday, 5 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
Our Correspondents

Two people including a teenage boy have been electrocuted in separate incidents in two districts- Moulvibazar and Gopalganj, on Friday.

KULAURA, MOULVIBAZAR: A teenage boy was electrocuted in Kulaura Upazila of the district on Friday evening.
The deceased was identified as Saiful Mia, 14, son of Kuti Mia, a resident of Jabda area under Bhukshimail Union in the upazila.
Quoting the deceased's family members, Sub-Inspector (SI) of Kulaura Police Station Nazmul Hasan said Saiful came in contact with live electricity in the evening while he touched an electric holder in the house accidentally, which left him dead on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as no complaint was lodged from them, the SI added.

GOPALGANJ: A farmer was electrocuted in Kotalipara Upazila of the district on Friday.
The deceased was identified as Nihar Sikder, 45, a resident of Paschim Maspara Village in the upazila.
According to police and local sources, one Mrinal Sarker of Paschim Village set an electric trap on his seed field in the area in order to kill mouse.

However, Nihar came in contact with that electricity when he went to the field for fishing. He died on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene.
Bhangarhaat River Outpost In-Charge Md Omar Sharif confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in any complaint is received from the deceased's family members.


