Seminar on Safe Migration held in Kishoreganj

KISHOREGANJ, A seminar on 'Safe migration and skill development' was held in the district on Monday.

The seminar was organized by the district administration in the conference room of the Collectorate Bhaban.

It was presided over by Additional District Magistrate A.T.M Farhad Chowhdury.

Additional DC (Revenue) Mohammad Nuruzzaman attended the seminar as the chief guest.



Among others, Additional Superintendent of Police (Adminstration) Mostak Sarker, Kishoreganj Technical Training Centre's Principle Md Javed Rahim, former Muktijoddha commander Md Asad Ullah, CAB President Alam Sarowar Tito, and Journalist Saiful Hoque Mollah Dulu spoke at the seminar.



