Road mishaps claim nine lives in seven districts

Nine people including a minor child have been killed and two others injured in separate road accidents in seven districts- Manikganj, Jhalakati, Pabna, Jhenidah, Narayanganj, Gopalganj and Feni, in five days.

MANIKGANJ: A young man was killed in a road accident in Ghior Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The accident took place in Salwa Textile area near Baniajuri Bus Stand of the upazila at around 10:30 am.

The deceased was identified as Hriday, 23, a resident of Baharabari Taluknagar area under Daulatpur Upazila of the district.

Police and local sources said Hriday was returning the house riding by a motorcycle in the morning. On the way, a bus hit his motorcycle in Salwa Textile area near Baniajuri Bus Stand at around 10:30 am, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Manikganj General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ghior Police Station (PS) Aminur Rahman confirmed the incident.

JHALAKATI: A minor boy was killed and another injured in head-on collision of two battery-run auto-rickshaws in Rajapur Upazila of the district on Saturday.



The deceased was identified as Siam, 6, son of Al-Amin, a resident of Galua area of the upazila. He was a student of Nurani Madrasa.

Quoting the deceased's family members, police said Siam along with his mother, grandmother and 10-month-old brother was going to Rajapur to visit one of his ailing relatives from Galua riding by an auto-rickshaw.

The accident occurred as another speedy auto-rickshaw collided head-on with their auto-rickshaw at around 11am, which left two children injured.



Locals rescued them and rushed to Rajapur Upazila Health Complex, where Siam was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, the driver of the auto-rickshaw managed to flee the scene.

Rajapur PS OC Pulak Chandra Roy confirmed the incident.

PABNA: Two students of a private university were killed after their motorbike was smashed by a covered van in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday night.



The deceased were identified as Redwan Islam Rupom, 20, son of late Abdul Baten; and his friend Amit. They were the final year students of Management Department at a private university in Dhaka.

Quoting the deceased's family members, police said the two friends were going to Ishwardi at night riding by a motorcycle. When the motorcycle reached Tebunia area on the Pabna-Ishwardi highway, a speedy covered van rammed into the vehicle, which left duo critically injured.



Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Pabna General Hospital, where Rupon was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.

Amit was shifted to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) for better treatment.

Later on, he succumbed to his injuries at the RMCH while undergoing treatment.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies.



However, the law enforcers have seized the covered van but its driver and helper managed to flee the scene.

Pabna Sadar PS OC Kripa Shindhu confirmed the incident.

JHENIDAH: A man was killed as a tractor ran over him Kotchandpur Upazila of the district on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Mahamudul Hasan Masum, 25, son of Nurul Islam, hailed from Jhikargacha Upazila in Jashore District.



Local sources said Masum was returning to Jashore from Kaliganj Upazila riding by his motorcycle. On the way, a tractor hit his bike when he reached Galimpur Mor in the afternoon, which left him critically injured.

He was rescued by locals and taken to Kotchandpur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Kotchandpur PS OC Moinuddin confirmed the matter.



RUPGANJ, NARAYANGANJ: An elderly man was killed as a motorcycle hit him in Rupganj Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Md Mahram Ali, 60, an employee of a towel factory.

According to a colleague of the deceased, the accident occurred when a motorcycle crashed Mahram Ali while he was crossing a road in Rupganj area at around 8am, which left him critically injured. The motorcyclist also sustained injuries.

Critically injured Mahram was rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), where the on-duty doctor pronounced him dead.

The injured biker was admitted to US-Bangla Medical College Hospital in Narayanganj.

DMCH Police Camp In-Charge Inspector Md Bachchu Mia said the body has been kept at the hospital's morgue for an autopsy.

GOPALGANJ: A young man was killed as his bike crashed into a parked truck on the Vatiapara-Narail road in Kashiani Upazila of the district on Thursday night.



The deceased was identified as Shanto Ahmed, 17, son of Siddique Ahmed, a resident of Raghunathpur Village under Sadar Upazila in Narail District.

According to local sources, Shanto along with his friend was going to Gopalganj at night riding by a motorcycle. When they reached at Madhumati Bridge Toll Plaza, Shanto lost control over his bike and hit a parked truck, which left the duo critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and took them to SB Memorial Hospital, where Shanto succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.



Sub-Inspector of Kashiani PS Razib Sarker confirmed the incident.

FENI: Two men have been killed in separate road accidents in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Monir Hossain, 45, hailed from Dularampur Village, and Shah Alam, 35, a resident of Khalilabad Village under Titas Upazila in Cumilla District. Both of them were the drivers of a covered van and a pickup van respectively.

Police and local sources said a Chattogram-bound covered van hit Monir in Koska area on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway under Lemua Union in the upazila at around 8:30 am while he was waiting for another transport after handing over his vehicle to his helper. He died on the spot.



On the other hand, Shah Alam was killed in another road accident in Jerkachhar area of the upazila in the morning. He was being hit by another covered van, which left him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Feni 250-bed General Hospital morgue for autopsies.



