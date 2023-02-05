Video
Sunday, 5 February, 2023, 1:57 AM
Home Countryside

Thakurgaon farmers return to sugarcane farming

Published : Sunday, 5 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

THAKURGAON, Farmers have started to return to sugarcane cultivation in the district after being motivated by agriculture officials.
This season the sugarcane cultivation has been double in Thakurgaon, compared to last season's.
Due to some sugar mills closer, farmers became frustrated and started shifting away from the sugarcane farming.
 
 According to sources at the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE)-Thakurgaon, the sugarcane cultivation has been increasing in the district for the last few years.
In 2018-19 threshing season, 61,760 metric tons (mt) of sugarcane were threshed in Thakurgaon. After spreading the news of sugar mills-closing, the threshing decreased to 53,879 mt.
In 2020-21 threshing season, a total of 1.13 lakh mt of sugarcanes of Panchagarh, Thakurgaon, and Setabganj mills were threshed in Thakurgaon Sugar Mills.
In 2021-22, 57,834 mt sugarcanes of Panchagarh and Thakurgaon were threshed in the mills. In the last year, sugar production was 36,000 mt in Thakurgaon.
 
Thakurgaon Sugar Mill's General Manager (Agriculture) Abu Raihan said, in 2020-21 threshing season, six out of total 15 sugar mills of the country were declared closed by the government. Then sugarcane growers shifted away from sugarcane cultivation, he added.

"We have been able to make them return to sugarcane farming. That is why sugarcane cultivation has been double," he maintained.
He further said, the mill has 727 ha of land. At present, 3,000 farmers are cultivating sugarcane on about 2,000 ha. If the farming land size increases to 4,000 ha, the good day of sugarcane will return, he maintained.
Farmer Akbar Ali of Rahimanpur Union in Sadar Upazila, it costs Tk 8,000 to plant sugarcane on one bigha. Besides, it costs Tk 30,000-35,000 to send to the mill for threshing. If yield is good, the sale stands at about Tk 1 lakh. The profit is also good.
He was echoed by farmers Rafiqul Islam of Salondor Union and Hori Mohan Barman of Debipur Union. They said, if subsidy by the government increases, farmers in the district will raise their sugarcane farming.
On September 29 in 2020, sugarcane farmers started movement in the district with their seven-point demand to save the sugar industry.

Convener of that movement Mahabub Alam Rubel said, "Sugar market price is on the rise. If sugar production is not increased by saving the mill, we will have to get fully dependent on import. To reduce import dependence and save local mills, several proposals have been given to the sugar mill. If these are implemented, the sugar industry will go ahead. We are hoping so."
Managing Director (MD) of the Thakurgaon Sugar Mills Shahjajan Kabir said, "We're trying to convince farmers that they can be benefitted by producing sugarcane. We're also assisting them with fertilizers and insecticides. We've also taken various steps to further encourage them."

 "We hope the sugarcane cultivation will increase in the next year too," the MD maintained.


Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
