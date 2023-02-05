Five women get Joyeeta Award in Rajshahi



RAJSHAHI, Five women were given 'Best Joyeeta Award' as recognition for attaining their success in different fields in all eight districts under Rajshahi Division on Thursday.



The Commissioner Office of Rajshahi Division and the Directorate of Women Affairs under the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs jointly arranged the award giving ceremony under the programme of 'Joyeeta Searching Bangladesh'.

The awardees are: Keya Islam (economic), Dr Sayeeda Anzu (education and employment), Monwara Begum (successful mother), Mousumi Akter (repression prevention) and Morjina Parveen (social development)

Each of them was given a certificate, crest, rapper and Tk 25,000 each.

The awards were given at Shilpakala Academy auditorium in the city.



State Minister for Women and Children Affairs Fazilatun Nessa Indira, MP, addressed the ceremony as the chief guest while Secretary at the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs Hasanuzzaman Kollol and Director General of the Directorate of Women Affairs Farida Parveen spoke as special guests virtually.



