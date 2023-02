IDEB Mymensingh Branch gets new body

MYMENSINGH, The 19-member executive committee of Institution of Diploma Engineers, Bangladesh (IDEB) Mymensingh District Branch has been formed on Thursday for the term of 2023-25.Md Zillur Rahman, executive engineer (Electricity) of Mymensingh City Corporation, and Fulpur Sub-Divisional Engineer Mohammad Mofakhkharul Islam alias Tuhin have been elected president and general secretary (GS) respectively.Noor Alam Kamal Pasha, deputy assistant engineer, RHD Mymensingh Sadar, was selected organizing secretary.Other office bearers are: Vice-President- (District Headquarters) Shahbir Alam Siddique, Vice-President- Shahjahan Karir, Joint GS- Md Shamim Al Mamun, Finance Secretary- Liton Majumder, Joint Organizing Secretary- Imtiaz Ahmad Bulbul, Service Affairs Secretary- Md Azharul Haque, Library & Office Secretary- Md Motashim Billah Nasim, Public Relations & Publicity Secretary- Syed Tarek Zahirul Haque, Associate Public Relations & Publicity Secretary- Md Haroon Or Rashid, Literary Culture & Publications Secretary- Nadeem Parvez Khan, Society Welfare Secretary- Md Naib Ali Khan, Science and Technology Affairs Secretary- Nazmul Hossain, Information and Research Secretary- Md Ataur Rahman Bhuiyan, Women and Family Welfare Affairs Secretary- Mishu Samddar (Female), Education and Training Secretary- Muhammad Sadat Ullah and Students Affairs Editor- Md Zahirul Haque.