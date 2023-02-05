

Chhagalnaiya-Sreenagar border haat to re-open soon

Policy-makers and traders of Bangladesh and India are taking preparation in this regard. Shop-owners and employees of the haat are waiting impatiently to see its re-opening. Locals are also thinking about their lots to change again.

To re-run the haat, Feni Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abu Selim Mahmud-ul Hasan inspected the haat in No Man's land on Thursday afternoon.

Superintendent of Police Zakir Hasan, BGB's CEO Lieutenant Colonel A.K.M Ariful Islam, Additional District Magistrate Abhishek Das, Chhagalnaiya Upazila Nirbahi Officer Mowmita Das, and Chhagalnaiya Upazila Chairman Mejbaul Haider Chowdhury were present at that time.



After inspection of the border haat, an open discussion was held.

Under rehabilitation programme, necessary assistance was provided to five beggars while winter clothes and blankets were distributed among cold-hit people. It was jointly assisted by Upazila administration and Department of Social Services.

In order to enhance amity and expand trades between two borders, this 3rd border haat was launched at the No Man's land of Madhugram in Bangladesh and Sreenagar in India on January 13, 2015.

Trading would take place at the haat which would sit for one day in a week. Villagers of five kilometre areas of the two countries' borders would make their essential purchases.



The border haat was sitting regularly in a fair manner for five years.

There are separate shades at the haat of Indians and Bangladeshis having total 54 (27 + 27) shops.

But in the face of coronavirus outburst, the haat was closed on March 3, 2020.

The haat was not only the weekly busking trading spot, but it was also the friendly gathering place of border people of the two countries. They would also exchange joy and excitement.



Relatives of both countries didn't require passport-visa to meet each other.

At present, after news of the re-opening, cheer and excitement are prevailing among the border dwellers.

While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, traders said, they had made huge trading; but since closer of the haat, they have been workless.



If re-opened, their lots will change again, they added.

General Secretary of Border Haat Traders' Association Enamul Karim Sohel said, "We hope that two countries will take decision about the re-opening. We can be able to recover losses and will also be benefitted."

Chhagalnaiya Upazila Chairman Mejbaul Haider Chowdhury Sohel said, many have turned jobless for the long time closer of the haat. "We want to re-open it. We also want a land port to be launched here," he added.

DC Abu Selim Mahmud-ul Hasan said, "We have an instruction from the Ministry of Commerce about re-running the haat. We have already inspected the haat. It is hoped the haat can be re-run soon."



FENI, Feb 4: The border haat between Chhagalnaiya in the district and Sreenagar in India are going to re-open soon.Policy-makers and traders of Bangladesh and India are taking preparation in this regard. Shop-owners and employees of the haat are waiting impatiently to see its re-opening. Locals are also thinking about their lots to change again.To re-run the haat, Feni Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abu Selim Mahmud-ul Hasan inspected the haat in No Man's land on Thursday afternoon.Superintendent of Police Zakir Hasan, BGB's CEO Lieutenant Colonel A.K.M Ariful Islam, Additional District Magistrate Abhishek Das, Chhagalnaiya Upazila Nirbahi Officer Mowmita Das, and Chhagalnaiya Upazila Chairman Mejbaul Haider Chowdhury were present at that time.After inspection of the border haat, an open discussion was held.Under rehabilitation programme, necessary assistance was provided to five beggars while winter clothes and blankets were distributed among cold-hit people. It was jointly assisted by Upazila administration and Department of Social Services.In order to enhance amity and expand trades between two borders, this 3rd border haat was launched at the No Man's land of Madhugram in Bangladesh and Sreenagar in India on January 13, 2015.Trading would take place at the haat which would sit for one day in a week. Villagers of five kilometre areas of the two countries' borders would make their essential purchases.The border haat was sitting regularly in a fair manner for five years.There are separate shades at the haat of Indians and Bangladeshis having total 54 (27 + 27) shops.But in the face of coronavirus outburst, the haat was closed on March 3, 2020.The haat was not only the weekly busking trading spot, but it was also the friendly gathering place of border people of the two countries. They would also exchange joy and excitement.Relatives of both countries didn't require passport-visa to meet each other.At present, after news of the re-opening, cheer and excitement are prevailing among the border dwellers.While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, traders said, they had made huge trading; but since closer of the haat, they have been workless.If re-opened, their lots will change again, they added.General Secretary of Border Haat Traders' Association Enamul Karim Sohel said, "We hope that two countries will take decision about the re-opening. We can be able to recover losses and will also be benefitted."Chhagalnaiya Upazila Chairman Mejbaul Haider Chowdhury Sohel said, many have turned jobless for the long time closer of the haat. "We want to re-open it. We also want a land port to be launched here," he added.DC Abu Selim Mahmud-ul Hasan said, "We have an instruction from the Ministry of Commerce about re-running the haat. We have already inspected the haat. It is hoped the haat can be re-run soon."