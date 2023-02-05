Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 5 February, 2023, 1:57 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Chhagalnaiya-Sreenagar border haat to re-open soon

Published : Sunday, 5 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20
Our Correspondent

Chhagalnaiya-Sreenagar border haat to re-open soon

Chhagalnaiya-Sreenagar border haat to re-open soon

FENI, Feb 4: The border haat between Chhagalnaiya in the district and Sreenagar in India are going to re-open soon.
Policy-makers and traders of Bangladesh and India are taking preparation in this regard. Shop-owners and employees of the haat are waiting impatiently to see its re-opening. Locals are also thinking about their lots to change again.
To re-run the haat, Feni Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abu Selim Mahmud-ul Hasan inspected the haat in No Man's land on Thursday afternoon.  
Superintendent of Police Zakir Hasan, BGB's CEO Lieutenant Colonel A.K.M Ariful Islam, Additional District Magistrate Abhishek Das, Chhagalnaiya Upazila Nirbahi Officer Mowmita Das, and Chhagalnaiya Upazila Chairman Mejbaul Haider Chowdhury were present at that time.
 
After inspection of the border haat, an open discussion was held.
Under rehabilitation programme, necessary assistance was provided to five beggars while winter clothes and blankets were distributed among cold-hit people. It was jointly assisted by Upazila administration and Department of Social Services.
In order to enhance amity and expand trades between two borders, this 3rd border haat was launched at the No Man's land of Madhugram in Bangladesh and Sreenagar in India on January 13, 2015.
Trading would take place at the haat which would sit for one day in a week. Villagers of five kilometre areas of the two countries' borders would make their essential purchases.

The border haat was sitting regularly in a fair manner for five years.
There are separate shades at the haat of Indians and Bangladeshis having total 54 (27 + 27) shops.
But in the face of coronavirus outburst, the haat was closed on March 3, 2020.
The haat was not only the weekly busking trading spot, but it was also the friendly gathering place of border people of the two countries. They would also exchange joy and excitement.

Relatives of both countries didn't require passport-visa to meet each other.
At present, after news of the re-opening, cheer and excitement are prevailing among the border dwellers.
While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, traders said, they had made huge trading; but since closer of the haat, they have been workless.

If re-opened, their lots will change again, they added.
General Secretary of Border Haat Traders' Association Enamul Karim Sohel said, "We hope that two countries will take decision about the re-opening. We can be able to recover losses and will also be benefitted."
Chhagalnaiya Upazila Chairman Mejbaul Haider Chowdhury Sohel said, many have turned jobless for the long time closer of the haat. "We want to re-open it. We also want a land port to be launched here," he added.
DC Abu Selim Mahmud-ul Hasan said, "We have an instruction from the Ministry of Commerce about re-running the haat. We have already inspected the haat. It is hoped the haat can be re-run soon."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Grave-space leasing price on rise in Rajshahi
Two electrocuted in Moulvibazar, Gopalganj
Seminar on Safe Migration held in Kishoreganj
Road mishaps claim nine lives in seven districts
Thakurgaon farmers return to sugarcane farming
Reckless sand lifting from Meghna continues
Five women get Joyeeta Award in Rajshahi
IDEB Mymensingh Branch gets new body


Latest News
US to give money seized from Russian oligarch to Ukraine as aid: Report
G7, Australia reach deal on price caps for Russian fuel after EU
Beijing says US media, politicians used balloon incident 'as pretext to smear China'
Motorcyclist killed in accident on Hanif Flyover
Muggers snatch 300 mobile phones in Dhaka a day
Varsity student killed as covered van crash his motorcycle in Pabna
Rizwan leads Comilla to seventh straight victory in BPL
Ronaldo 'happy' after netting first goal for Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr
Falsehood being spread over educational curriculum: Dipu
Bangladesh logs 12 more Covid cases
Most Read News
Ganatantra Mancha's nationwide march on February 11
Rampal power plant manifestation of Indo-Bangla friendship: Envoy
Bangladesh should probe recent allegations of forced disappearances: HRW
Malaysian home minister due on Saturday afternoon
BNP men thronging at Nayapaltan with small processions
Housewife stabbed dead in Dinajpur
642 killed, 978 injured in 650 accidents in January
BPL 2023: Rangpur book last playoff spot beating Dhaka
Elections will never be held under caretaker govt: Tofail
Truck kills two boys in Rajbari
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft