155 detained on different charges in eight districts

A total of 155 people have been detained on different charges in separate drives in eight districts- Rajshahi, Cox's Bazar, Kishoreganj, Lalmonirhat, Noakhali, Jamalpur, Feni and Tangail, in recent times.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 128 people were arrested on different charges in separate drives in the district recently.

Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in separate drives from Thursday night till Friday morning, arrested 18 people on various charges in the city.



Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Friday morning.

Among the arrestees, seven had arrest warrant, two were drug addicts and the remaining nine were nabbed on different charges.

The law enforcers have also recovered a huge volume of contraband drugs from the arrested in the drug cases.

However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the RMP official added.

Earlier, RMP and DB Police arrested 11 people in separate drives in the city from Wednesday night till Thursday morning on various charges.



Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Thursday morning.

Among the arrestees, six had arrest warrant, four were drug addicts and the remaining one was nabbed on another charge.

The law enforcers have also recovered a huge volume of contraband drugs from the arrested during the drives.

However, legal action has been taken against the arrestees, the official added.

On the other hand, RMP and DB Police arrested 35 people in separate drives in the city from Tuesday night till Wednesday morning on various charges.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Wednesday morning.

Among the arrestees, 19 had arrest warrant, eight were drug addicts and the remaining eight were nabbed on various charges.

A huge number of contraband drugs were also recovered from the arrestees.

However, legal action has been taken against the arrestees, the official added.

Meanwhile, RMP and DB Police arrested 26 people in separate drives in the city from Monday night till Tuesday morning on various charges.



Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Tuesday morning.

Among the arrestees, 18 had arrest warrant, four were drug addicts and the remaining four were nabbed on another charge.

A huge number of contraband drugs were also recovered from their possession.

However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the RMP official added.

Earlier, RMP and DB Police arrested 11 people in separate drives in the city from Sunday night till Monday morning on various charges.

Md Rafiqul Alam, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Media) confirmed the information on Monday morning.

Among the arrestees, eight had arrest warrant, two were drug addicts and the remaining one was nabbed on another charge.

A huge number of contraband drugs were recovered from the arrestees at that time.

However, legal action has been taken against the arrestees, the RMP official added.

On the other hand, RMP and DB Police arrested 27 people in separate drives in the city from Friday night till Saturday morning on various charges.



Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Saturday morning.

Among the arrestees, 15 had arrest warrant, 10 were drug addicts and the remaining two were nabbed on different charges.

The law enforcers have also recovered a huge volume of contraband drugs from the arrested persons in drug cases.

However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the RMP official added.

COX'S BAZAR: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested three men along with eight firearms and 22 rounds of cartridges from Kutubdia Upazila in the district on Thursday evening.

The arrested persons are: Mosharraf Hossain, 28, Md Aziz, 23, and Md Rabiul Hasan, 20, residents of Kutubdia Upazila.

RAB-7 Senior Assistant Director Nurul Absar said acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Borkhup Mukthamancha area of the upazila in the evening and arrested the men along with the firearms.

A case was filed with Kutubdia Police Station (PS) against them and legal steps would be taken in this regard, the RAB official added.

KISHOREGANJ: Members of RAB arrested a man along with a locally made pipe gun from Sadar Upazila in the district on Wednesday.

The arrestee person is Md Liton, 40, son of Shams Uddin, a resident of Karpasha Union under Nikli Upazila in the district, says a RAB statement.



The statement informed that on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive at CNG-auto-rickshaw stand in Ekrampur area of the district at around 3pm on Wednesday.

After searching a CNG-run auto-rickshaw, RAB members arrested Liton and seized a locally made pipe gun, Tk 2,460 in cash and a cell phone.



A case under the Arms Act against Liton was filed with Kishoreganj Model PS in this regard.

Major Shahriar Mahmud Khan, company commander of RAB-14 CPC-2 Kishoreganj Camp, confirmed the matter.

LALMONIRHAT: A man along with 45 gold bars worth about Tk 4.5 crore was arrested by members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) from Digoltari border area in Aditmari Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.



The arrested person is Azizar Rahman, 58, a resident of Baniatari Village under Durgapur Union in the upazila.

Acting on a tip-off, a BGB team conducted a drive in Digoltari border area of Aditmari Upazila in the afternoon, and arrested the man along with the gold bars, said BGB-15 Commander Lt Col Mofazzal Hossain Akanda.

A case was filed with Aditmari PS against him in this regard, the BGB official added.



NOAKHALI: A fugitive convict, who had been on the run since his conviction for killing his wife in the district in 2021, has been arrested from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka.

The convicted person is Md Mohin Uddin, 44, a resident of Purba Anontopur Village in Begumganj Upazila of the district.

Superintendent of Police (SP) in Noakhali Md Shahidul Islam said police arrested Mohin from the airport at around 8 pm on Friday while he was trying to flee from the country.



On November 27 in 2021, a court sentenced him to death in a case filed for killing his wife Protoma Akter Poli.

SARISHABARI, JAMALPUR: Members of RAB, in a drive, arrested a young man along with two shooter guns and 15 grams of heroin from Sarishabari Upazila in the district on Sunday.

The arrested person is Sabbir Hossain Shanto, 23, son of late Jahangir Alam, a resident of Naldair area under Mohadan Union in the upazila.



RAB-14 CPC-1 Jamalpur Camp Company Commander Squadron Leader Ashiq Uzzaman said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in the house of Sabbir Hossain Shanto in Naldair area under Mohadan Union at night, and arrested him.

RAB members have also recovered one shooter gun, two rounds of cartridges and 15 grams of heroin from his possession at that time.



Later on, the elite force members have recovered another shooter gun from the house of one Ahsan Habib Roni based on the information given by Sabbir.

Sensing the presence of the team, Ahsan Habib Roni managed to flee the scene.

However, RAB members are trying to arrest him.



After filing of two cases under the Narcotics Control Act and the Arms Act with Sarishabari PS, the arrested was sent to jail on Monday following a court order, the RAB official added.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sarishabari PS Muhammad Mohabbat Kabir confirmed the matter.

FENI: Twelve leaders and activists of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami have been detained while holding a meeting in its office in the district town on Saturday.



Feni Model PS OC Nijam Uddin said a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive at Jamaat's office in Shanti Company area while 12 leaders and activists of the party were holding a meeting, and detained them.

They were holding a secret meeting in the office and planning for sabotage, said the OC.

However, Feni District Jamaat Ameer Master Shamsuddin said, "It was a meeting of Sramik Kalyan Federation. Allegation of holding meeting for sabotage is imaginary and false."



MIRZAPUR, TANGAIL: Eight people have been arrested in Mirzapur Upazila of the district on Sunday for cutting soil illegally.

The arrested people are: Biplob Sarker, 25, Jalal Mia, 45, Nahid Sikder, 15, Faruque Molla, 24, Khairul Islam, 21, Alamin, 24, Mamun Mia, 28, and Maju Sheikh, 27.



Department of Environment conducted a drive in Panchgaon area in the afternoon and arrested them.

They also seized five trucks at that time.



After filing of a case with Mirzapur PS, the arrested people were sent to jail following a court order.

Mirzapur PS OC Sheikh Abu Saleh Masud Karim confirmed the matter.



