Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) members recovered 390 units of contraband Indian Buprenorphine injection from Ajmatpur frontier in the district on Friday night.



BGB said a patrol team of the border force from Ajmatpur border out post conducted a raid at frontier Mondoltala area in Chapainawabganj district about 500 yards inside Bangladesh territory from border pillar No. 181/1-S at around 10-10 pm and found the injections in an abandoned condition. BSS