Woman stabbed dead over land dispute in Dinajpur

(UNB) - A woman was stabbed to death allegedly by her rivals in Ghoraghat upazila of Dinajpur district over land dispute on Saturday morning.



The deceased was identified as Amena Begum, wife of Sekendar Ali, a resident of Baro Paikerghar village in Ghoraghat Upazila.

Locals said when Amena's rivals went to cultivate a disputed land she obstructed them leading to an altercation.

At one stage, they stabbed her with a sharp weapon, leaving her dead on the spot.



Abdul Wahab, Duty Officer and Sub-Inspector of Ghoraghat Police Station, said police reached the spot and necessary actions will be taken.



However, this is the 3rd murder incident in Ghoraghat Upazila in a span of 10 days over ownership of land. UNB

