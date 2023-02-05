

1.5m people affected with cancer every year

The day is observed every year to create awareness about cancer across the world.

This year the day was observed on the theme "Close the Care Gap" which means not to limit service.

According to Globocan 2020 projections, around 1.9 million people worldwide were diagnosed with cancer in 2020.

Among them, more than 1.2 million people have been affected by various blood cancer including non-Hodgkin's and Hodgkin's lymphoma, leukemia, myeloma.



A scientific seminar was organised by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University's Haematology Department at the conference room of the university on Saturday.



Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Sharfuddin Ahmed inaugurated the seminar virtually as the chief guest.

Chairman of the Haematology Department Prof Dr Salahuddin Shah chaired the seminar, attended by Pro Vice Chancellor Dr Saif Uddin Ahmed as special guest and Prof Dr ABM Yunus and Prof Dr Rafiquzzaman Khan delivered the welcome address.

Resident physicians of Hematology Department Dr Tauhidul Islam and Dr Ayesha Amin presented papers at the seminar moderated by the department's resident physicians Dr Mily Dey and Dr Kazi Fazlur Rahman.



The VC emphasized on creating awareness among patients, patient's relatives, health service providers and the people.

Prof Dr Salahuddin Shah expressed the hope that initiative will be by government and the private sector o create a registry of cancer patients to provide treatment to all the cancer patients using the latest facilities including hematopoietic cell transplantation or bone marrow transplantation.



They also sought the assistance from the university administration.

According to available statistics about one and a half million patients are diagnosed with cancer in Bangladesh each year, over 70,000 of them with various blood cancer.



Blood cancer is one of the most common types of cancer that people die from every year.

The number of people affected by blood cancer is increasing and death caused by it is increasing. Cancer can be prevented by increasing public awareness as the disease can be cured if timely medical care is taken, said onchologists.

Some of the symptoms of blood cancer are fatigue and weakness, headache, scaly skin and rash, lethargy, weight loss, bone and joint pain, palpitation, frequent urination, abnormal bleeding, loss of appetite, paleness.

Swelling of legs and feet due to water accumulation.



If these symptoms appear, tests must be done, said doctors.

Non Hodgkin and Hodgkin lymphoma, leukemia, myeloma are blood cancer variations.

The risk of cancer depends largely on its type and stage.

Blood cancer can be cured in most cases with proper treatment if the disease is diagnosed at an early stage, said onchologists.



