210 women get sewing machines in Habiganj

A total of 210 women living in Sadar upazila and municipality area of the district received sewing machines to change their socio-economic condition on Saturday.



Member of Parliament and District Awami League President Advocate Md Abu Zahir distributed the sewing machines as the chief guest held at the district council auditorium this afternoon with Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Ayesha Akhter in the chair.

General Secretary of Bangladesh Mohila Awami League District unit Aleya Akhtar, Local Government Engineering Directorate (LGED) Sadar Upazila Engineer Md Mizanur Rahman, Sadar Upazila Awami League President M A Motalib and its General Secretary Abdur Rahman, among others, were present. BSS



