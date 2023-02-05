JU student assaults security staff for stopping his car

A student of the weekend programme thrashed and abused a security guard at Jahangirnagar University (JU).

The security guard said that this incident happened when the student was blocking the entry of the main gate with his car at around 11:00am on Friday.



The name of the accused student is Deepta Debnath of Marketing Department. He said to the security guard, "I pay money, why not let me enter campus with the car?"

According to security office sources, guards do not allow students to enter with cars as they are instructed not to by the administration.



In this regard, the security personnel said that there was an instruction from the administration not to allow vehicles to enter the campus on Saturday.

"When some weekenders wantrf to enter with their cars, I refused them entry. Later they got angry and started abusing and beating me," he said.

Admitting the complaint, Deepta Debnath said, "I want to know the reason for stopping the entry with the car. When the guard asked to move the car, I abused him. There was a fight. I was beaten too. Then there were 2 people with me who also took part in the fight."



Chairman of the Marketing Department Dr Md Kashedul Wahab Tuhin said, "We reached a mutual agreement between the student and victim security guard. If he files a written complaint then we will take steps according to the university's student's act."

Sudipta Shaheen, chief security officer of the university, said that the guard was wronged. UNB



