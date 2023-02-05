Video
Pakistan-US anti-terror talks from next month, says Bilawal

Published : Sunday, 5 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
WASHINGTON

Pakistan and the United States will hold talks next month to explore possibilities of coordinating their efforts to combat terrorism, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari told Dawn on Friday.
During his one-day stay in Washington to attend the annual prayer breakfast, the foreign minister had a separate meeting with US State Department's counselor Derek Chollet as well who assured him that "the US stands with Pakistan in combating terrorism for the safety of all".

Chollet said in a tweet after the meeting that he conveyed his deep condolences to the Pakistani foreign minister on the recent bombing in Peshawar and "discussed progress towards Pakistan's economic stability and flood recovery".
Bhutto-Zardari also told Dawn that the talks focused on "terrorism and on Pakistan's efforts" to recover from last summer's devastating floods.

"We are grateful for the support we received from the US," he said. "Not just for bilateral assistance but also for supporting the Geneva conference."

Last month, Pakistan and the United Nations co-hosted a one-day conference in Geneva where Pakistan sought international support for its rehabilitation, and reconstruction efforts. Pakistan raised about $9 billion at the conference, at least a billion more than it had asked for and the United States is believed to have helped Pakistan in achieving this target.
Bhutto-Zardari said that when he visited Washington late last year, he was worried about raising funds for Pakistan's flood recovery programs but the Americans "really helped, not just bilaterally" but also reached out to other nations and donors, encouraging them to help.

Talking about next month's counterterrorism conference, the foreign minister said: "Terrorism is really becoming an issue, not just for Pakistan but for others too." He said he discussed the issue with Russian officials as well, during his trip to Moscow last week.
"We, once again, need international coordination to combat terrorism," he said. "The terrorists coordinate their actions with each other, why shouldn't the forces combating terrorism do the same?"    DAWN



