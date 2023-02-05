Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 5 February, 2023, 1:55 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Ukraine wins EU pledges of support, no promise of fast-track accession

Published : Sunday, 5 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
KYIV

The European Union offered strong support for Ukraine at a summit in Kyiv as air raid sirens wailed on Friday, but set "no rigid timelines" for its accession to the wealthy bloc.
President Volodymyr Zelensky had hoped the EU would put Ukraine on a rapid road to membership. He used the summit to step up calls for allies to deliver long-range weapons to help repel Russian forces besieging the city of Bakhmut and occupying much of the eastern Donbas industrial region.

"If weapons (supplies) are quickened, specifically long-range weapons, we not only will not leave Bakhmut, but we will also begin to deoccupy Donbas," he told a joint news conference after the summit.
Ukrainian forces have held out for months in Bakhmut, where fighting is fierce, one of the main focal points of the war since Russia's invasion of its neighbour almost a year ago.

"Nobody will give away Bakhmut. We will fight for as long as we can. We consider Bakhmut our fortress," Zelensky said.
Air raid sirens blared across Ukraine twice during the day as Zelensky hosted European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel, chairman of the 27 EU national leaders. RETUERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Russia's Medvedev says more US weapons supplies mean 'all of Ukraine will burn'
US allows seized Russian money to go to Ukraine aid
Western allies pledge precision rockets, missile systems to Kyiv
Pakistan-US anti-terror talks from next month, says Bilawal
India, US discuss Narendra Modi White House visit
Ukraine wins EU pledges of support, no promise of fast-track accession
US says 2nd Chinese 'spy balloon' over L America
Putin draws parallels between WWII and Ukraine conflict


Latest News
US to give money seized from Russian oligarch to Ukraine as aid: Report
G7, Australia reach deal on price caps for Russian fuel after EU
Beijing says US media, politicians used balloon incident 'as pretext to smear China'
Motorcyclist killed in accident on Hanif Flyover
Muggers snatch 300 mobile phones in Dhaka a day
Varsity student killed as covered van crash his motorcycle in Pabna
Rizwan leads Comilla to seventh straight victory in BPL
Ronaldo 'happy' after netting first goal for Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr
Falsehood being spread over educational curriculum: Dipu
Bangladesh logs 12 more Covid cases
Most Read News
Ganatantra Mancha's nationwide march on February 11
Rampal power plant manifestation of Indo-Bangla friendship: Envoy
Bangladesh should probe recent allegations of forced disappearances: HRW
Malaysian home minister due on Saturday afternoon
BNP men thronging at Nayapaltan with small processions
Housewife stabbed dead in Dinajpur
642 killed, 978 injured in 650 accidents in January
BPL 2023: Rangpur book last playoff spot beating Dhaka
Elections will never be held under caretaker govt: Tofail
Truck kills two boys in Rajbari
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft