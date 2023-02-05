Ukraine wins EU pledges of support, no promise of fast-track accession

The European Union offered strong support for Ukraine at a summit in Kyiv as air raid sirens wailed on Friday, but set "no rigid timelines" for its accession to the wealthy bloc.

President Volodymyr Zelensky had hoped the EU would put Ukraine on a rapid road to membership. He used the summit to step up calls for allies to deliver long-range weapons to help repel Russian forces besieging the city of Bakhmut and occupying much of the eastern Donbas industrial region.



"If weapons (supplies) are quickened, specifically long-range weapons, we not only will not leave Bakhmut, but we will also begin to deoccupy Donbas," he told a joint news conference after the summit.

Ukrainian forces have held out for months in Bakhmut, where fighting is fierce, one of the main focal points of the war since Russia's invasion of its neighbour almost a year ago.



"Nobody will give away Bakhmut. We will fight for as long as we can. We consider Bakhmut our fortress," Zelensky said.

Air raid sirens blared across Ukraine twice during the day as Zelensky hosted European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel, chairman of the 27 EU national leaders. RETUERS

