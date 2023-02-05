

Artificial Intelligence: Blessings or curse



One of the main concerns about AI is that it will automate many jobs currently performed by humans; this is particularly true in industries such as manufacturing, transportation, and customer service, where machines and robots are already being used to perform tasks that humans once did. As AI technology advances, it may become possible to automate even more complex tasks, such as data analysis, financial forecasting, and creative work; this could lead to widespread job displacement and unemployment as machines take over tasks that humans once did. However, it's important to note that AI could create new jobs and industries. As machines take over routine tasks, humans will be freed up to focus on more complex and creative work, such as problem-solving, critical thinking, and innovation; this could lead to the creation of new jobs and new business opportunities, as well as increased productivity and economic growth.



Furthermore, AI can also be a valuable tool that can augment human capabilities and improve the quality of life. For example, AI-powered medical diagnosis systems can help doctors to make more accurate and efficient diagnoses. In contrast, AI-powered personal assistants can help individuals to manage their time and tasks more effectively. AI can also improve safety and security, for instance, by monitoring for potential security threats or providing early warning of natural disasters.



Another potential benefit of AI is that it can help to handle some of the most imperative global challenges, such as climate change, poverty, and inequality. For example, AI can be used to optimize energy consumption, reduce waste, and improve resource efficiency.



Moreover, AI can also be utilized to create more personalized and efficient customer service experiences. By analyzing customer data, AI can provide customized recommendations, predict customer needs, and even engage in customer conversations, improving customer satisfaction and new business opportunities.



Another vital aspect to consider is the ethics of AI and its impact on society. As AI becomes more advanced, it will be essential to ensure that it is developed, deployed, and regulated responsibly and ethically; this includes ensuring that AI systems are transparent, explainable, and accountable and that they respect human rights and values. It is also essential to consider the potential for AI to perpetuate bias and discrimination, particularly when it comes to decision-making, and to take steps to mitigate such risks.



Another potential impact of AI on the workforce is the changing nature of work itself. As AI takes over more routine tasks, it may change the skills in demand and shift work focus towards more high-level cognitive tasks. This could lead to a polarization of the workforce, with a growing number of highly-skilled, highly-educated workers on one end and a growing number of low-skilled, low-paid workers on the other. This could exacerbate existing social and economic inequalities and create new challenges for policymakers and society.



Another important aspect of AI's impact on the workforce is its potential impact on the labour market. As machines take over more tasks, they may decrease the demand for certain types of labour, which could lead to a decline in wages and employment opportunities. Furthermore, as AI becomes more evolved, it may also lead to a reduction in the bargaining power of labour, as machines may be able to perform many tasks better and more cheaply than human workers. One potential solution to these issues is investing in policies and programs that promote the retraining and up skilling of workers; this would help workers to acquire new skills that are in demand and to adapt to the changing nature of work. Additionally, it's crucial to explore policy solutions that would mitigate the negative impacts of AI on labour markets, such as universal basic income, job guarantee programs, and strengthening labour rights and protections.



Another critical aspect to consider is the role of government and policy in shaping the impact of AI on the workforce. Governments have a vital role to play in ensuring that the benefits of AI are distributed equitably and that the negative consequences are minimized; this includes investing in research and development to ensure that AI is developed responsibly and ethically and also creating regulations and policies that promote the responsible deployment of AI. For instance, the government can develop policies that promote the development of AI in service of public interest, such as healthcare, education, and environmental protection. Governments can also invest in creating a robust infrastructure that will enable the smooth integration of AI into the workforce, such as building a strong internet network, data protection and privacy laws, and creating a favourable environment for start-ups and technology companies.



Moreover, governments can also play a role in creating a more equitable distribution of the benefits of AI by implementing progressive taxation and investing in social programs such as universal basic income and job guarantee programs. These policies will help mitigate AI's negative impact on the workforce and ensure that the benefits of AI are distributed equitably across society. In addition, an important consideration is the role of international cooperation and collaboration. As AI is a global phenomenon, countries must work together to address the challenges and opportunities it presents; this includes sharing knowledge and best practices and coordinating research, development, and deployment. It is also essential to consider the potential impact of AI on global inequality and to take steps to ensure that the benefits of AI are shared globally rather than concentrated in a select few countries.



In conclusion, the impact of AI on the workforce is a complex and multifaceted issue that requires careful consideration. While there is certainly the potential for AI to automate many jobs currently performed by humans, it is also possible to create new opportunities and augment human capabilities. Policymakers, businesses, and individuals need to work together to ensure that the benefits of AI are fully realized while minimizing the risks and negative impacts. This includes investing in education and training programs that will prepare workers for the future and encourage responsible and ethical development and deployment of AI. Ultimately, the key to a successful future with AI is to ensure that it is developed and used to benefit society rather than just a select few.





- Yasir Monon, Faculty, Department of English, Fareast International University





