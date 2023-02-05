

Book, a selfless friend



Indeed, books are the cradle of civilization, the maker of dreams, the darkness of knowledge and man's best friend. No matter how skilled a person is in any profession, no matter how great a scholar or wise, he has to come back to books again and again to achieve excellence in his skills and professionalism. Because the beginning of knowledge starts from the book and he gets the skill to use the knowledge as a whole from the book. All the initial bursts of human contemplative, thoughtful, creative thought begin only through books, that is why books are said to be the main means of learning and the main way to illuminate life with its own light. You have to get knowledge by reading books. Those who grew up in the world, became famous, read books in search of more knowledge. If you look at the life history of any of the elite thinkers of the world, the truth of this saying is proven. The role of books in the formation of the country and nation is immense. No nation can progress without education and books are essential for the society to spread the light of education and knowledge among people in a simple way. There is no substitute for books. Books are one of the best means of learning, knowing and gaining knowledge. There are various types of fairs and markets in the world, among these the book fair is the best fair in the world. Because here writers and readers get together, ideas and opinions are exchanged, knowledge spreads, many dream of becoming writers, poets, novelists and many others buy books from book fairs and become famous as scholars. From the book fair, the light of knowledge spread abroad, that is why it is the best fair in the world.



In our country, February is the most favorite month for publishers, writers, readers, children and adults. Because everyone's beloved Amar Ekushe book fair is going on throughout February. Today's independent Bangladesh is a complete product of the spirit of Ekush. Ever since independence, in the spirit of Ekushe, the Amar Ekushe Book Fair has gradually acquired a permanent form. Immediately after independence, in February 1972, a first seven-day long program was organized at the Bangla Academy to commemorate the martyrs of the language movement. Around that event, Chittaranjan Saha, the publisher of Muktdhara, started the Ekushey Book Fair by spreading jute mats on the Mango Tree (Amtala) in front of Bangla Academy with some books of his publication. Then gradually other publishers started joining this book fair and it gets the perpetual shape.



When going to the book fair, there is a gathering of writers and readers from all over the country and abroad, many readers are eager to take the autograph of their favorite author and after taking the autograph, they feel a wave of satisfaction. Many get the chance to exchange skills and chat with visiting friends. They get this opportunity only in the month of Amar Ekushe Book Fair. Going to a book fair to see children's unbridled joy with new books is truly enchanting and the greatest joy in the world. Seeing children's happy eyes with a book is an indescribably beautiful sight for any author.



Reading is one of the healthy recreational and educational activities at the same time. Nothing can be a better friend and entertainment in leisure time than books. Reading activates the mental process, feeds the brain to think, enhances creativity and builds retention. By reading books, people become modern minded with time. Healthy entertainment helps in the mental development of people in many ways. Reading habits are a source of pure entertainment. Reading good books, lifestyle watching good movies, reading biographies of famous personalities, regular reading of newspapers increase skills and mind, similarly knowledge and creative work play a role in mental development. Even the closest friend can leave people but books don't, that is why books are the best friend and daily companion of people, the best means of healthy entertainment and the key to the development of civilization.



The most widely reading book in the world is the Holy Quran and it is a divine book whose first word of the first revealed verse is Iqra or read. In other words, the greatest importance has been given to reading or learning the great book Al-Quran. A famous writer said, "No one has gone bankrupt by buying books, even if you increase the budget for buying books three times, you are unlikely to go bankrupt. In fact, there has never been a report of anyone going bankrupt after buying a book, but the number of people who have enriched their knowledge by reading books, who have been able to devote themselves to the welfare of the country and nation and humanity is greater. There is no other friend in the world like a book. Let's all buy more from book fairs, and enrich the treasure of knowledge. May books be our constant companion, may the book fair of the Immortal Ekush be the greatest fair.



- Md Zillur Rahaman, Banker and columnist





