Sunday, 5 February, 2023, 1:54 AM
Stolen device of Rampal Plant found, 4 arrested

Published : Sunday, 5 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31

BAGERHAT, Feb 4: Police in a drive arrested four members of a "theft racket" and recovered a coal testing machine (bomb calorimeter) worth Tk 47 lakh, which was stolen from Bagerhat's Rampal Power Plant.

The arrests were made on Thursday night, said Mohammad Shamsuddin, officer-in-charge of Rampal Police Station.

The arrestees were identified as Rabbi Islam alias Golam Rabbi, 24, son of Nurul Alam Sheikh of Pirojpur district; Abdul Karim, 27, son of Shamsul Alam, Kartik Sheel, 25, son of Prakash Chandra Sheel and Badsha Sheikh, 23, son of Bachchu Sheikh of Rampal upazila. On January 14, a machine called a "bomb calorimeter" was stolen from the Rampal Power Plant. A case was filed with Rampal Police Station in this regard on January 16.

Police in a drive arrested four people from different parts of the district on Thursday and following information from them, the stolen device was recovered from Demra in Dhaka early Friday, said the OC.    ?UNB


