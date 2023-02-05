Video
Home Back Page

Train to run on Dhaka-Ctg double rail lines by June

Published : Sunday, 5 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 4: The direct train service on double rail line on Dhaka-Chattogram route will run from June next with the completion of the 48- km-long Cumilla to Akhaura rail line.

The construction works of Cumilla-Akhaura will be completed by June next, Shahidul Islam, Project Director, told the Daily Observer.

Besides, the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the train service on 14- km- long double rail line on Koshba-Mandabag and Shashidal-Rajapur line on February 9, he said.

Bangladesh Railway sources said, the 72- km- long Laksham to Akhaura rail line have been doubled with the financial assistance of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and European Investment Bank (EIB).  The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and European Investment Bank (EIB) have agreed to finance the project. The loan agreement with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and European Investment Bank (EIB) has been signed.

The sources said, ADB is providing 505 million US dollar and EIB is providing 175 million US Dollar for the project.  Meanwhile, 24- km -long rail line from Cumilla to Laksham has already been completed which had gone into operation in September in 2021. Presently, only 48- km from Cumilla to Akhaura remains unfinished.

The construction works of the project had begun in November in 2016 last.

A joint venture company of China Railway group, Toma Construction and Max Infrastructure (CTM) has been awarded the contract for this project.

Earlier, 273- km double rail lines of 321- km route from Dhaka to Chattogram have been completed.

Meanwhile, during the past Pakistan regime, 117- km- long rail line has been doubled that include Kamalapur to Tongi and Chattogram to Chinki Astana. The rest 203- km- long rail track in this project remained single for a long time.

The present Awami League government in their previous tenure has taken three projects to double the rail track in this significant rail route. 

With the implementation of the project, the speed of train on the route would be 120 kilometres per hour.

The main objective of this project is to increase the line capacity of Railway for efficient train operation and to meet fast growing freight and intercity passenger traffic.


