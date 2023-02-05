Video
EVMs to be used partially in next JS elections: EC Anisur

Published : Sunday, 5 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31

SHARIATPUR, Feb 4: Election Commissioner Anisur Rahman said on Saturday that Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will be used partially in the next parliamentary elections.

He made the remark while addressing at smart national NID cards giving ceremony at Bhedarganj upazila Shilpakala Auditorium in the district, as the chief guest.

The commissioner said using the EVMs in all constituencies won't be possible in the next election due to the budgetary crisis .

"However, the EVMs will be used partially in some constituencies and the rest will also be covered with ballot papers," he said, adding that the Election Commission (EC) took preparations to do so.
He said the incumbent EC won't be criticised like the previous one as the elections organised under them have been held 'in a fair, neutral and peaceful manner'.

"There is no chance directly to contact the government-head during the election time as per the constitution," the commissioner added.    —UNB


