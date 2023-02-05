Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 5 February, 2023, 1:54 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

10 killed, several injured in road accidents

Published : Sunday, 5 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Staff Correspondent

At least 10 people were killed and several others were injured in separate road accidents in Dhaka, Rajbari, Pabna, Cumilla, Jhalokati, Gazipur, Manikganj, and Rangamati.

In Dhaka, a man died after a vehicle hit his motorcycle and ran him over on the Mayor Mohammad Hanif Flyover in Dhaka's Jatrabari area  on Saturday  afternoon. The deceased was identified as Rakib Hasan, 31.

Nur Mohammad, Sub-Inspector of Jatrabari Police Station said, "Rakib died on the spot after an unknown vehicle ran him over around 2:00pm. We are trying to locate the vehicle,"  The body was sent to Dhaka Medical College morgue for autopsy, he added.

The deceased's uncle Nur Uddin said Rakib lived with his mother in Dhalpur area and offered rideshare services on his motorcycle.  "We came to know that he died in an accident on the flyover," he said.

Our Rajbari Correspondent writes two boys were killed after being hit by a truck at Sadar upazila in Rajbari district. The accident took place on Saturday around 1:00pm in Dayalnagar Natun Rasta area under Chandani union of the upazila.

The deceased were identified as Sadar upazila's Chandani UP Chairman Abdur Rob Sheikh's son Sakib Sheikh, 12, and nephew Sifat Sheikh, 18. Sifat was an 11th grader at Rajbari Govt College and Sakib was a fifth grader.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Train to run on Dhaka-Ctg double rail lines by June
EVMs to be used partially in next JS elections: EC Anisur
585 killed in road accidents in Jan: Jatri Kalyan Samity
10 killed, several injured in road accidents
India strongly supports Hasina govt: Gadkari
Indian cruise vessel MV Ganga Vilas arrives Mongla Port with tourists
Country in the hands of looters: Fakhrul 
Fakhrul’s dream shattered: Quader


Latest News
US to give money seized from Russian oligarch to Ukraine as aid: Report
G7, Australia reach deal on price caps for Russian fuel after EU
Beijing says US media, politicians used balloon incident 'as pretext to smear China'
Motorcyclist killed in accident on Hanif Flyover
Muggers snatch 300 mobile phones in Dhaka a day
Varsity student killed as covered van crash his motorcycle in Pabna
Rizwan leads Comilla to seventh straight victory in BPL
Ronaldo 'happy' after netting first goal for Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr
Falsehood being spread over educational curriculum: Dipu
Bangladesh logs 12 more Covid cases
Most Read News
Ganatantra Mancha's nationwide march on February 11
Rampal power plant manifestation of Indo-Bangla friendship: Envoy
Bangladesh should probe recent allegations of forced disappearances: HRW
Malaysian home minister due on Saturday afternoon
BNP men thronging at Nayapaltan with small processions
Housewife stabbed dead in Dinajpur
642 killed, 978 injured in 650 accidents in January
BPL 2023: Rangpur book last playoff spot beating Dhaka
Elections will never be held under caretaker govt: Tofail
Truck kills two boys in Rajbari
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft