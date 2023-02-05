10 killed, several injured in road accidents

In Dhaka, a man died after a vehicle hit his motorcycle and ran him over on the Mayor Mohammad Hanif Flyover in Dhaka's Jatrabari area on Saturday afternoon. The deceased was identified as Rakib Hasan, 31.





Nur Mohammad, Sub-Inspector of Jatrabari Police Station said, "Rakib died on the spot after an unknown vehicle ran him over around 2:00pm. We are trying to locate the vehicle," The body was sent to Dhaka Medical College morgue for autopsy, he added.





The deceased's uncle Nur Uddin said Rakib lived with his mother in Dhalpur area and offered rideshare services on his motorcycle. "We came to know that he died in an accident on the flyover," he said.





Our Rajbari Correspondent writes two boys were killed after being hit by a truck at Sadar upazila in Rajbari district. The accident took place on Saturday around 1:00pm in Dayalnagar Natun Rasta area under Chandani union of the upazila.





At least 10 people were killed and several others were injured in separate road accidents in Dhaka, Rajbari, Pabna, Cumilla, Jhalokati, Gazipur, Manikganj, and Rangamati.The deceased were identified as Sadar upazila's Chandani UP Chairman Abdur Rob Sheikh's son Sakib Sheikh, 12, and nephew Sifat Sheikh, 18. Sifat was an 11th grader at Rajbari Govt College and Sakib was a fifth grader.