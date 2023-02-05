India strongly supports Hasina govt: Gadkari

"To uphold the ideology of the liberation war, the government of India stronglysupports the government of Sheikh Hasina. We trust and rely upon her leadership for the greater peace and stability in the subcontinent with fullest admiration," said Shri Nitin Gadkari.





Gadkari was talking to Muhammad Musa President of the BCS FreedomFighter and Mujibnagar Officers and Employees Association, and a former Secretary to the Government of Bangladesh and his wife Sheikh Rehena during a meeting at the Minister's residence at Akbar Road in New Delhi recently.





Praising Sheikh Hasina's charismatic leadership, the Indian Minister said, "Turning Bangladesh into a model country has been a tremendous achievement. She not only benefitted Bangladesh, but has demonstrated to other developing countries what intelligent and benevolent leadership can achieve when the majority of world leaders considered it to be the mission impossible." He also said he has the highest admiration for the Bangali FreedomFighters and described them as the Heroes of both Bangladesh and India.





India's Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Jairam Gadkari has praised the leadership of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for promoting the spirit of liberation war and greater peace in the subcontinent.Musa profusely thanked him on behalf of the Freedom Fighters of Bangladeshfor having such profound trust in the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and for holding the Freedom Fighters of Bangladesh in such high esteem. "The freedom fighters of both nations and their families, will be grateful for recognizing the contribution they made to the liberation of Bangladesh," Musa added.