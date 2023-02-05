Indian cruise vessel MV Ganga Vilas arrives Mongla Port with tourists

State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury and Indian High Commissioner to Dhaka Pranay Verma welcomed the tourists.





The vessel had left Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, India, on January 13 for the 51-day cruise, the world's longest and arrived Mongla Port via Diburgarh, Assam, India.





Half the journey was through Bangladesh territory.





Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury said that the ties between Bangladesh and India were forged 50 years ago on the sacrifices made during the War of Independence.







The arrival of the Ganga Vilas, he said, took the ties to a new peak not only between Bangladesh and India but also between Bangladesh and the western countries.





Pranay Verma described the arrival of the cruise vessel as a historic development demonstrating the power of rivers to connect the peoples of India and Bangladesh.





He hoped that the cruise would unlock the potentials of ecotourism between India and Bangladesh, including to the Sundarbans.





Swiss tourist Hans Kouf Mann, Shipping Ministry Secretary Mostafa Kamal, Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) Chairman Commodore Golam Sadek and Mongla Port Chairman Rear Admiral Mir Ershad Ali spoke among others.





The cruise ship will leave Bangladesh on February 17.





