Sunday, 5 February, 2023, 1:53 AM
Home Back Page

Indian cruise vessel MV Ganga Vilas arrives Mongla Port with tourists

Published : Sunday, 5 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Our Correspondent

BAGERHAT, Feb 4: Indian cruise vessel, MV Ganga Vilas with tourists arrived at Mongla Port, Bagerhat on Saturday.
State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury and Indian High Commissioner to Dhaka Pranay Verma welcomed the tourists.

The vessel had left Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, India, on January 13 for the 51-day cruise, the world's longest and arrived Mongla Port via Diburgarh, Assam, India.

Half the journey was through Bangladesh territory.

Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury said that the ties between Bangladesh and India were forged 50 years ago on the sacrifices made during the War of Independence.

During Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's tenure the ties reached a new height, he said. "The ties in trade, culture and education are very good now. India Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Bangladesh several times during Sheikh Hasina's tenure including amidst the pandemic.

The arrival of the Ganga Vilas, he said, took the ties to a new peak not only between Bangladesh and India but also between Bangladesh and the western countries.

Pranay Verma described the arrival of the cruise vessel as a historic development demonstrating the power of rivers to connect the peoples of India and Bangladesh.

He hoped that the cruise would unlock the potentials  of ecotourism between India and Bangladesh, including to the Sundarbans.

Swiss tourist Hans Kouf Mann, Shipping Ministry Secretary Mostafa Kamal, Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) Chairman Commodore Golam Sadek and Mongla Port Chairman Rear Admiral Mir Ershad Ali spoke among others.

BIWTA will provide assistance to the cruise ship  during its visit to various places in Bangladesh,  including ensuring navigability through the protocol route, berthing facilities and voyage permission.

The Home Ministry will ensure security.
The cruise ship will leave Bangladesh on February 17.

Sarbananda Sonowal, Indian Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, tweeted, "Rejoicement across Borders! World's longest river cruise by MV Ganga Vilas enters Bangladesh to a warm welcome as it continues its majestic journey from Varanasi to Dibrugarh."


