Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 5 February, 2023, 1:53 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

BNP, Allies Protest Gas , Power Hike

Country in the hands of looters: Fakhrul 

Published : Sunday, 5 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Staff Correspondent

Country in the hands of looters: Fakhrul 

Country in the hands of looters: Fakhrul 


BNP and other likely minded parties will observe simultaneous march programme on Februay 11 across the country to press home their 10- point demand, including resignation of the government and free BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia from jail.

Party's Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir announced it while addressing the Dhaka divisional rally in front of the party's Naya Paltan Central office on Saturday.

BNP also observed rallies in Dhaka, Barisal, Rajshahi, Comilla, Chittagong, Mymensingh, Sylhet, Faridpur, Rangpur and Cumilla protesting the price hike of power and gas and repression on the opposition leaders and activists.

Fakhrul said, "The current Awami League government is so helpless even to Hero Alam that they are bound to use the state machinery to defeat Alam in the by-election. On the other hand, the government forced out their own party candidate in Brahmanbaria by- election to make sure victory of another candidate."

Fakhrul said, "The government is receiving loans in the name of development and launders the money abroad. In this situation they increased price of gas and electricity prices. The country is now in the hands of looters." He also said, BNP will not participate in any election under the Awami League government.

BNP Secretary General said, "Textbooks full of mistakes are being handed over to children to create a failed nation. This is how they are constantly gathering the hatred of the people."

Mentioning that, "We are protesting and placed 10- point demand to save the national sovereignty and entity of the country," Fakhrul said, "People of country also express their solidarity with our protest programmes and increase their participation. Now people demanded immediate resignation of the illegal Awami League government and elect government in free and fair election under a neutral government."

Fakhrul said, "On February 11 the procession will be held at the union level, followed by the upazila level and then the district level, and finally in metropolitan areas."

The protest rally centrally started in front of the party office in Nayapaltan of the capital after 2:00 pm.

Thousands of leaders and activists gathered at Nayapaltan since the morning centring the rally with banners and festoons.
 As a part of simultaneous programme Ganatrantra Manch, 12-party alliance, Jatiyatabadi Samomana Jote, Ganatantrik Bam Oikya, Gano Forum and Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) also observed rally in six points of the capital.

 Ganatantra Mancha will observe march and mass campaign programme across the country on February 11 to press home their 14-point demand, including the resignation of the Awami League government.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Train to run on Dhaka-Ctg double rail lines by June
EVMs to be used partially in next JS elections: EC Anisur
585 killed in road accidents in Jan: Jatri Kalyan Samity
10 killed, several injured in road accidents
India strongly supports Hasina govt: Gadkari
Indian cruise vessel MV Ganga Vilas arrives Mongla Port with tourists
Country in the hands of looters: Fakhrul 
Fakhrul’s dream shattered: Quader


Latest News
US to give money seized from Russian oligarch to Ukraine as aid: Report
G7, Australia reach deal on price caps for Russian fuel after EU
Beijing says US media, politicians used balloon incident 'as pretext to smear China'
Motorcyclist killed in accident on Hanif Flyover
Muggers snatch 300 mobile phones in Dhaka a day
Varsity student killed as covered van crash his motorcycle in Pabna
Rizwan leads Comilla to seventh straight victory in BPL
Ronaldo 'happy' after netting first goal for Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr
Falsehood being spread over educational curriculum: Dipu
Bangladesh logs 12 more Covid cases
Most Read News
Ganatantra Mancha's nationwide march on February 11
Rampal power plant manifestation of Indo-Bangla friendship: Envoy
Bangladesh should probe recent allegations of forced disappearances: HRW
Malaysian home minister due on Saturday afternoon
BNP men thronging at Nayapaltan with small processions
Housewife stabbed dead in Dinajpur
642 killed, 978 injured in 650 accidents in January
BPL 2023: Rangpur book last playoff spot beating Dhaka
Elections will never be held under caretaker govt: Tofail
Truck kills two boys in Rajbari
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft