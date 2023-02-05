Country in the hands of looters: Fakhrul

Party's Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir announced it while addressing the Dhaka divisional rally in front of the party's Naya Paltan Central office on Saturday.Mentioning that, "We are protesting and placed 10- point demand to save the national sovereignty and entity of the country," Fakhrul said, "People of country also express their solidarity with our protest programmes and increase their participation. Now people demanded immediate resignation of the illegal Awami League government and elect government in free and fair election under a neutral government."Fakhrul said, "On February 11 the procession will be held at the union level, followed by the upazila level and then the district level, and finally in metropolitan areas."Thousands of leaders and activists gathered at Nayapaltan since the morning centring the rally with banners and festoons.Ganatantra Mancha will observe march and mass campaign programme across the country on February 11 to press home their 14-point demand, including the resignation of the Awami League government.