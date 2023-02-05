Fakhrul’s dream shattered: Quader Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader said on Saturday that BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir's 'dream' had been shattered after f Hero Alam lost the by-election in Bogura.





He said, "Mr Fakhrul said that Hero Alam was defeated by using state machinery. Fakhrul thought Hero Alam would win. Hero Alam is now zero. They don't want elections. Hero Alam was fielded by BNP. BNP supported Hero Alam to humiliate Parliament. Finally, Fakhrul's dreams had been shattered."





He said this at a peace rally at Kamrangirchar Government Hospital grounds organised by Dhaka South City AL "against BNP-Jamaat's terrorism, militancy, anarchy and anti-national conspiracies".





He said, "Mr Fakhrul told that Pakistan period was good, now what is the condition of Pakistan? Bangladesh has reserves for six months' imports. Pakistan does not even have reserves for three-weeks'."





"Today, Pakistan is trembling with hunger. You (Fakhrul) like that Pakistan. Bangladesh will remain Bangladesh. Bangladesh will turn around under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina. But if you come to power, Bangladesh will be turned into today's Pakistan," he said.





AL Presidium Members Dr Mostofa Jalal Mohiuddin, Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya and Kamrul Islam and Joint General Secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif, spoke among others.





Dhaka South city AL President Abu Ahmed Mannafi was in the chair while Office Secretary Riaz Uddin conducted the rally.