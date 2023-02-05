BNP a terrorist party: Parash

Juba League Chairman Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash on Saturday commented that there are lots of evidences that BNP is a terrorist party.





He said this while addressing at a peace rally organised by Dhaka North City Juba League in front of Ananda Cinema Hall at Farmgate in the capital.





Sheikh Parash was the chief guest at the rally and said, "BNP's Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman's name came in the most wanted list. He is also known as the godfather of corruption in international money laundering cases."





"In addition, Tarique has a wide disrepute in the country and abroad due to the 10-truck weapons case, the grenade attack on August 21 and corruption. This notorious terrorist and corruption champion party has now taken up the political strategy of portraying us as terrorists," he added.





Addressing the BNP leaders, Parash said, "You should not try to make the people victims. If you disturb the people's rights and people's life and property, you will get a harsh response on the streets."





"This is the first time we have become self-sufficient in food. BNP does not like this achievement. Houses have been provided for about two lakh homeless people, that no developed country could provide," Parash added.





The Juba League chairman said that this is the first time after independence that the hardworking people of this country are enjoying their basic rights. Food, clothing, shelter, health and education are guaranteed.Juba League General Secretary Mainul Hossain Khan Nikhil was present as special guest. Besides, Juba League central leaders and others also spoke in the rally.