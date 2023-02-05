Video
Issuance Of Illegal Passports

ACC clears 13 officials of graft charges

Published : Sunday, 5 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Staff Correspondent

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) acquitted a total of 13 officials including the Director of Immigration and Passport Directorate of the charges of various irregularities and acquisition of illegal assets including making illegal passports.
This information is known from the source of a letter, which was signed by ACC Secretary Mahbub Hossain.

Earlier on January 3, ACC sent a letter to the Cabinet Secretary stating that a total of 13 passport officials were exempted from the complaint.

However, on Saturday, an official of the public relations department of the ACC said that such a decision may come as the allegations brought against them were not proved. But, we are not aware of this, he added.

There were allegationsof extra income through various irregularities and corruption against the concerned officials and employees involved in making illegal Bangladeshi passports in the name of the so-called Indian national Hafeez Ahmed, who is involved in the international crime syndicate.

In its acquittal letter, the commission stated that the investigation has been completed and the allegations brought against them were not proved.

Those exempted from corruption charges are Director of Immigration and Passport Directorate (Administration and Finance) Shihab Uddin Khan, his wife and National Orthopaedic Hospital and Rehabilitation Institute (NITOR) Junior Consultant Sharmin Ara Begum, Passport Directorate Demography Branch Deputy Director Halima Khatun Sampa, Deputy Director (Administration) Md Ismail Hossain, Deputy Director (Installation) Tariq Salman, Assistant Director (Administration) Azizul Islam, System Analyst Mohammad Nazrul Islam Bhuiya and his wife Shafinaz Akhter, Assistant Director Magura District Office Nasreen Parveen Nupur and Deputy Assistant Director (Administration) Passport Directorate Safiqul Islam.
Apart from this, Assistant Maintenance Engineer Kaniz Fatema Chowdhury, Mahmudul Hasan and Assistant Accounts Officer Mohammad Masud Rana of Immigration and Passport Directorate have also been acquitted.

Earlier, the ACC had filed a charge sheet against seven officials and employees of the Immigration and Passport Department in September 2022 on almost the same charges.   



