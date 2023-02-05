Google competing  with 'ChatGPT'

Recently, CEO of Google Inc, Sundar Pichai told users about the use of the new and most powerful language model in search for direct communication. The news outlet Verge commented that this would be a big change for Google as chat GPT and DLLE suddenly went viral.





Pichai said about his company's plans, AI is opening up incredible opportunities for everyone. Google's AI research planted the seeds for what you see today as generative AI. Pichai further said that the company is planning to do many new things in the next few months as its own application.





Many are now wondering how to use ChatGPT as opposed to Google Search, Verge commented. However, the site is not performing well due to various reasons. However, it can be said that Google is currently under a bit of pressure with this new AI product. Google is testing AI-powered chatbots to compete with ChatGPT.





But it may not be open to everyone yet. There are some demos online. Music LM can also simulate human voice. However, they have not yet become so perfect, Verge commented. Listening very carefully can make sense of its problems in some cases. In some cases it seems quite immature. But listening in general will not understand anything. When you listen to the song, you will think that someone is singing in English, but in reality it is not.





Artificial Intelligence Company "Open AI"s product "ChatGPT" has been shaking the technology world for the last few months besides tech giant Google has given a glimpse of competing with it.Newly, Google researchers have developed a new artificial intelligence (AI) that can read music lyrics and create music from that. Not only that, to make it melodious it will also mix various instruments jhankar or taal. It is similar to a DALL-E system that can generate text about images from images. According to media outlet Verge, this model has been named MusicLM.However, there is a danger of copying other people's music in this way. Google has also expressed its awareness about this. Especially there should be no abuse in this regard. But only those who are researching it so far can use it. According to Google, they have created a data set of about 5,500 music-text players. It will be open to everyone.