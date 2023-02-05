Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 5 February, 2023, 1:53 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Google competing  with 'ChatGPT'

Published : Sunday, 5 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Shaikh Shahrukh

Artificial Intelligence Company "Open AI"s product "ChatGPT" has been shaking the technology world for the last few months besides tech giant Google has given a glimpse of competing with it. 

Recently, CEO of Google Inc, Sundar Pichai told users about the use of the new and most powerful language model in search for direct communication. The news outlet Verge commented that this would be a big change for Google as chat GPT and DLLE suddenly went viral.

Pichai said about his company's plans, AI is opening up incredible opportunities for everyone. Google's AI research planted the seeds for what you see today as generative AI. Pichai further said that the company is planning to do many new things in the next few months as its own application.

Many are now wondering how to use ChatGPT as opposed to Google Search, Verge commented.  However, the site is not performing well due to various reasons. However, it can be said that Google is currently under a bit of pressure with this new AI product. Google is testing AI-powered chatbots to compete with ChatGPT.

Newly, Google researchers have developed a new artificial intelligence (AI) that can read music lyrics and create music from that. Not only that, to make it melodious it will also mix various instruments jhankar or taal. It is similar to a DALL-E system that can generate text about images from images.  According to media outlet Verge, this model has been named MusicLM.
But it may not be open to everyone yet. There are some demos online. Music LM can also simulate human voice. However, they have not yet become so perfect, Verge commented. Listening very carefully can make sense of its problems in some cases. In some cases it seems quite immature. But listening in general will not understand anything. When you listen to the song, you will think that someone is singing in English, but in reality it is not.

However, there is a danger of copying other people's music in this way. Google has also expressed its awareness about this. Especially there should be no abuse in this regard. But only those who are researching it so far can use it. According to Google, they have created a data set of about 5,500 music-text players. It will be open to everyone.  


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Stolen device of Rampal Plant found, 4 arrested
Double taxation should go to boost BD-SA trade ties: Shahriar
ACC clears 13 officials of graft charges
32 dists at risk of Nipah virus: DGHS
Google competing  with 'ChatGPT'
Adani shelves $122m bond plan
Broiler, egg prices go up again
Allegations of torture in custody rarely probed: HRW


Latest News
US to give money seized from Russian oligarch to Ukraine as aid: Report
G7, Australia reach deal on price caps for Russian fuel after EU
Beijing says US media, politicians used balloon incident 'as pretext to smear China'
Motorcyclist killed in accident on Hanif Flyover
Muggers snatch 300 mobile phones in Dhaka a day
Varsity student killed as covered van crash his motorcycle in Pabna
Rizwan leads Comilla to seventh straight victory in BPL
Ronaldo 'happy' after netting first goal for Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr
Falsehood being spread over educational curriculum: Dipu
Bangladesh logs 12 more Covid cases
Most Read News
Ganatantra Mancha's nationwide march on February 11
Rampal power plant manifestation of Indo-Bangla friendship: Envoy
Bangladesh should probe recent allegations of forced disappearances: HRW
Malaysian home minister due on Saturday afternoon
BNP men thronging at Nayapaltan with small processions
Housewife stabbed dead in Dinajpur
642 killed, 978 injured in 650 accidents in January
BPL 2023: Rangpur book last playoff spot beating Dhaka
Elections will never be held under caretaker govt: Tofail
Truck kills two boys in Rajbari
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft