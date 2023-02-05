Broiler, egg prices go up again

The prices of broiler chicken increased by Tk 30 per kg and eggs per dozen by Tk 10 to Tk 15 on Saturday in the city's kitchen markets.





Now per kg broiler chicken has increased from Tk 150 to Tk 155 to Tk 180 to Tk 185. And a dozen of eggs isP selling at Tk 135 to Tk 140, which was Tk 125 earlier.





The sudden increase in the price of broiler and egg has created instability in the market. Buyers and sellers are arguing about the prices in shops.







While visiting different kitchen markets in the capital this correspondent found the increased prices of broiler chickens and farm eggs. Vendors at Karwan Bazar said that there was no shortage of supply.





Mahfuza Parveen, a resident of the area, was bargaining for eggs at Shantinagar market. She buys broiler chickens and eggs from certain stores. When he came to buy eggs Saturday morning, she came to know about the price hike.





She said that he bought broiler chicken for Tk 155 per kg on last Monday. Now it says Tk 185. It feels amazing. How can it grow so much in three days? Our lives are becoming impossible to run.





Another buyer named Shahnaz Begum said, "If the price of eggs goes up, then it goes down. Earlier, a dozen eggs was available for Tk 110. Then once it was Tk 150. Then it decreased again to Tk 120. Now Tk 15 more per dozen is being asked. If you have to buy from the market at this price, you will definitely have to buy at a higher price in the neighbourhood store."





Kashem Sikder, a seller of SM Enterprises in Karwan Bazar, said that the price of chicken had increased a lot. Then it decreased again. But this time the price is increasing at an unusual rate.





He said that the price of raw materials is sometimes manipulated. Demand for broilers increases during winter, supply decreases. But it is not known why it suddenly happened.





Bangladesh Poultry Association President, Suman Hawladar said that the prices of eggs and chickens have increased in the farm. The impact of the hike in the market. Chicken is being sold at the farm at Tk 148 per kg. This price has increased in a few days. He expressed fear that the price may increase further in the future.





In this regard, Suman Howladar said, "There is a strong syndicate of corporate companies in this market. Since August last year, the feed prices have been increased in stages. As a result of which, many farmers have closed their farms. Now they (corporate companies) are controlling the market."





Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB) president Golam Rahman said that the price of all kinds of products is higher this year than last year. There are some logical reasons for that too. But there are irrational reasons too. Among them is the tendency of traders to make excessive profits. When fasting comes, they create instability in the market. Two months before the start of fasting, the price of goods increases.





He said that the businessmen have started to earn huge profits. It will be difficult to keep the price normal if no initiative is taken from now.





Katol fish is being sold at Tk 300 to Tk 350 per kg, Telapia Tk 220, Pabda Tk 550, Mola Tk 360, Shol Tk 600 to Tk 700, Tengra small at Tk 500 and big at Tk 600 to Tk 650, Rui at Tk 260 to Tk 280, Shrimp at Tk 600. Singi fish is being sold at Tk 550 to Tk 600, Pangash Tk 170 to Tk 180, Koi Tk 260 and Boal Tk 550 to Tk 650. Last week, 1 kg of Hilsa was available for Tk 1,250, but now it costs Tk 1400.





Besides, beef is being sold at Tk 700 per kg, mutton is being sold at Tk 1,000 per kg, Sonali chicken at Tk 250 to Tk 260 per kg, layer chicken at Tk 250 to Tk 260 and broiler at Tk 160 per kg. Buyers said that most of the shops are selling chicken at a price of Tk 10 more than before.





Broiler chicken is being sold at Tk 180 to Tk 195 per kg depending on the market. And golden chicken is up to Tk 300 to Tk 320 per kg. Traders say that the price of broiler and golden chicken has increased by Tk 35 per kg during this period.Increasing by Tk20 per kg, brinjal was sold at Tk 80, which was sold at Tk 60 in last week. Radish kg is also still Tk 35. Cauliflower and cabbage are being sold at Tk 40 to Tk 50 per piece. Corolla is sold for Tk 60 to Tk 70 per kg, cucumber Tk 50 to Tk 60, tomato Tk 30 to Tk 50 and chichinga Tk 60 to Tk 70.