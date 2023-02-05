Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 5 February, 2023, 1:52 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Allegations of torture in custody rarely probed: HRW

Published : Sunday, 5 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Diplomatic Correspondent

Human Rights Watch (HRW) has said that allegations of torture in Bangladesh are rarely investigated or prosecuted.

Only one case of torture has ever been convicted under Bangladesh's Torture and Custodial Death (Prevention) Act since it was passed a decade ago, it said on Friday citing Bangladesh media reports.

"Bangladesh authorities should investigate recent allegations of enforced disappearances and torture including by police members of the Detective Branch (DB) of police," HRW said.

Following a review in July 2019, the UN Committee against Torture described the Bangladesh police as a 'state within a state,' asserting that 'in general, one got the impression that the police, as well as other law enforcement agencies, were able to operate with impunity and zero accountability,' HRW release writes.

The New York-based rights watchdog said, "Only one case of torture has ever been convicted under Bangladesh's Torture and Custodial Death (Prevention) Act since it was passed a decade ago," it said citing Bangladesh media reports.

 "Bangladesh's Detective Branch has previously been implicated in allegations of grave human rights abuses by local human rights groups, including enforced disappearances and torture, "Meenakshi Ganguly, South Asia director at Human Rights Watch said.

Bangladesh has ignored repeated requests from the UN Committee Against Torture to follow up its recommendations, as required, it said adding that the Committee's recommendations included independent monitoring of all detention sites and investigation of all allegations of torture or ill-treatment by law enforcement officials.

 Bangladesh security forces are under increased scrutiny following the designation of human rights sanctions by the US government and in the lead-up to general elections slated for early 2024.

 Bangladesh authorities should implement the recommendations by the Committee Against Torture, investigate allegations, and hold perpetrators to account, it added.  


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Stolen device of Rampal Plant found, 4 arrested
Double taxation should go to boost BD-SA trade ties: Shahriar
ACC clears 13 officials of graft charges
32 dists at risk of Nipah virus: DGHS
Google competing  with 'ChatGPT'
Adani shelves $122m bond plan
Broiler, egg prices go up again
Allegations of torture in custody rarely probed: HRW


Latest News
US to give money seized from Russian oligarch to Ukraine as aid: Report
G7, Australia reach deal on price caps for Russian fuel after EU
Beijing says US media, politicians used balloon incident 'as pretext to smear China'
Motorcyclist killed in accident on Hanif Flyover
Muggers snatch 300 mobile phones in Dhaka a day
Varsity student killed as covered van crash his motorcycle in Pabna
Rizwan leads Comilla to seventh straight victory in BPL
Ronaldo 'happy' after netting first goal for Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr
Falsehood being spread over educational curriculum: Dipu
Bangladesh logs 12 more Covid cases
Most Read News
Ganatantra Mancha's nationwide march on February 11
Rampal power plant manifestation of Indo-Bangla friendship: Envoy
Bangladesh should probe recent allegations of forced disappearances: HRW
Malaysian home minister due on Saturday afternoon
BNP men thronging at Nayapaltan with small processions
Housewife stabbed dead in Dinajpur
642 killed, 978 injured in 650 accidents in January
BPL 2023: Rangpur book last playoff spot beating Dhaka
Elections will never be held under caretaker govt: Tofail
Truck kills two boys in Rajbari
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft