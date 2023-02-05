Gross FDI inflow posts 13pc growth in 6 mths

Gross inflow of foreign direct investment (FDI) posts 12.84 or 13 per cent growth during first six months of the running financial year.





According to Bangladesh Bank's (BB) latest statistics in July-December period of the current fiscal (FY23, 2022-2023) the gross amount of foreign investment (FDI) was US$2.63 billion which is $299 million or 12.84 per cent higher than $2.33 billion during the same time last fiscal (FY22).





On the other hand net FDI inflow in July-December, FY23 was $1.15 billion which is 2.95 per cent higher than $1.12 billion in the same period of last fiscal.





Though overall foreign direct investments are growing, the portfolio investments are facing setback that the foreigners are withdrawing their investments from capital market. In compare with July-November of the running fiscal the July-December portfolio further dropped to negative.





In December last year investments by non-resident Bangladeshis slightly improved than in November by $7 million but it is negative growth in the first six months of FY23 in compare with first six months of FY22.





When contacted a senior BB official said in July-September period this fiscal the major FDI were from Malta of highest $168.67 million in telecommunication, $167.88 million by UK in textile, power, banking, food and in chemicals and pharmaceuticals.





The third highest was by Netherlands of $131.56 million in telecommunication, gas and power, food and trading, he said adding the US is so far the largest single country investor in Bangladesh of $4 billion and total FDI stock in Bangladesh since 1972 is $20.5 billion.





A foreign direct investor requesting anonymous said, "Once there were adequate supply of gas at cheaper costs. But now its pressure is low and the industrialists are not getting gas as per their requirements.





He said foreign investments in new industries are not happening now like in previous times. Currently major investments are in power, telecommunication, banking, non-banking and in many other service based sectors.





He said, "We need FDI in industrial units as a result there will be job opportunities and technology transfer."





He said the government has planned to establish 100 economic zones with providing all types of facilities. It s good initiative as already few local and foreign investments took place in several private economic zones as well as in the Bangabandhu Industrial zone in Mirersharai.





The BB official said the entire world is still facing Covid-19 consequences and trouble caused by regional conflicts.He said it is unlikely the situation will change soon as new investors are still waiting a normal situation.Once all the zones are ready with reviewing the existing several bottlenecks in policies, it is inevitable a good amount of FDI will come to Bangladesh, he said.