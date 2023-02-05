Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 5 February, 2023, 1:52 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

US Senator Roger Marshall terms BD 'an important partner' of US

Published : Sunday, 5 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Diplomatic Correspondent

US Senator Roger Marshall, the Republican Senator from Kansas, described Bangladesh as 'an important partner' of the United States and hoped that the two countries would continue to work to forge bilateral cooperation in all possible areas.

He has also expressed his willingness to extend support to further advance Dhaka -Washington relationship during a meeting with Bangladesh Ambassador to the United States Muhammad Imran at his office in Washington DC on Friday, according to the Foreign Ministry release.

Senator Marshall appreciated Bangladesh's impressive economic achievements.  US Senator Roger Marshall has expressed his willingness to extend support to further advance Dhaka-Washington relationship.

 He also praised Bangladesh's contributions towards global peace through the UN Peacekeeping Missions.
Ambassador Imran briefed the Senator on the impressive socio-economic development that has taken place in Bangladesh under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

He also highlighted Bangladesh's sustained economic growth, self-sufficiency in food production, advancement in the healthcare sector, disaster management, women's empowerment, and efficient Covid-19 management.

Ambassador Imran lauded the US government's contribution of Covid-19 vaccines to Bangladesh.

 While apprising on the Rohingya issue, he sought support of Senator Marshall and the US Congress for repatriation of the Rohingyas to their homeland in Myanmar.

They both underscored the importance of further expanding the trade and investment relations between Bangladesh and the United States, and deepening the existing partnership between the two countries in the coming days, the release said.    



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Stolen device of Rampal Plant found, 4 arrested
Double taxation should go to boost BD-SA trade ties: Shahriar
ACC clears 13 officials of graft charges
32 dists at risk of Nipah virus: DGHS
Google competing  with 'ChatGPT'
Adani shelves $122m bond plan
Broiler, egg prices go up again
Allegations of torture in custody rarely probed: HRW


Latest News
US to give money seized from Russian oligarch to Ukraine as aid: Report
G7, Australia reach deal on price caps for Russian fuel after EU
Beijing says US media, politicians used balloon incident 'as pretext to smear China'
Motorcyclist killed in accident on Hanif Flyover
Muggers snatch 300 mobile phones in Dhaka a day
Varsity student killed as covered van crash his motorcycle in Pabna
Rizwan leads Comilla to seventh straight victory in BPL
Ronaldo 'happy' after netting first goal for Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr
Falsehood being spread over educational curriculum: Dipu
Bangladesh logs 12 more Covid cases
Most Read News
Ganatantra Mancha's nationwide march on February 11
Rampal power plant manifestation of Indo-Bangla friendship: Envoy
Bangladesh should probe recent allegations of forced disappearances: HRW
Malaysian home minister due on Saturday afternoon
BNP men thronging at Nayapaltan with small processions
Housewife stabbed dead in Dinajpur
642 killed, 978 injured in 650 accidents in January
BPL 2023: Rangpur book last playoff spot beating Dhaka
Elections will never be held under caretaker govt: Tofail
Truck kills two boys in Rajbari
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft