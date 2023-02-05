

Energy co-op a vital part of BD-India partnership: Envoy



"Maitree Super Thermal Power Plant will go into full operation within next three months, we are working to address the fuel (coal) crisis of this power plant which is an operational issue, hopefully we could be able to sort out the problem soon," the Indian High Commissioner said on Saturday during a visit at the plant at Rampal, Khulna.



During his two-day visit to Khulna division on February 3-4, Pranay visited some of the important connectivity projects which are being developed under the Bangladesh-India development partnership including Rupsha Rail Bridge.

"Maitree Super Thermal Power Plant is a concrete manifestation of the deep-rooted friendship and cooperation between India and Bangladesh," said the Indian High Commissioner.



This power plant being built with funding from the Indian government's concessional financing scheme with an outlay of about US$ 2 billion, the Indian High Commissioner said adding that the India is Bangladesh's largest development partner in South Asia. However, India has already committed line of credits worth nearly US$ 8 billion to Bangladesh.

The plant uses ultra super critical technology and is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, however, majority of the amount is being provided by India's EXIM Bank.



The unit one of the 1320 MW power plant was inaugurated by the Prime Ministers of India and Bangladesh in September 2022 and has already started supplying electricity to the national grid. The unit 2 of the project is expected to be completed shortly, plant officials told the Indian high Commissioner.



During his visit to the Rupsha rail bridge on February 3, Pronoy said the bridge is a visible example of the India-Bangladesh development partnership, which is expected to "boost trade and connectivity" for not only Bangladesh but also for the entire sub-region.



The bridge is also being developed under the Indian government's concessional LOCs extended to the Bangladesh government. The total length of the Rupsha bridge is over 5km and the cost of constructing the bridge is US$ 169.26 million.

"The bridge has been constructed over the Rupsha river, and its construction was a challenging engineering feat as it required use of specialized technology for piling work," said the Indian High Commission in Dhaka on Friday night.



The Rupsha railway bridge and the Khulna-Mongla port rail line will greatly facilitate transportation of goods, and enhanced connectivity and accessibility to Mongla Port will improve market access for local businesses including for agricultural produce in the region. It is also expected to positively impact tourism to prominent spots in the southwestern part of Bangladesh, the release said.

